Who’ll tell your story?

By Scott Weinberg

Guest Columnist

The musical Hamilton closes with a line asking: “Who tells your story?” So, what’s your story, and how do you want it to be told? What experiences within the Jewish community helped shape the person you are today? Do you want others who come after you to benefit from similar formative experiences, and if so, how can you best accomplish that?

My personal experiences with Jewish Louisville include being a camper at JCC Day Camp every summer until I became a CIT and then a counselor. When I got to high school, I lived at the JCC. My social life revolved around BBYO, and playing softball and basketball with my BBYO friends at the JCC. I was also able to attend BBYO’s Chapter Leadership Training Conference at Beber Camp in Wisconsin, where I learned leadership skills that are still useful today. My junior year of high school, I was fortunate enough to participate in the March of the Living, which brought together thousands of Jewish teenagers from around the world to Poland to visit Treblinka, Auschwitz, Birkenau, and Majdanek, followed by a week in Israel during Israeli Memorial Day and Israeli Independence Day. That trip was life changing. It reinforced my sense of Jewish identity and my love of Israel.

I took those experiences and skills to Emory, where I became very active in Hillel leadership, and then came back to Louisville and became very involved in the leadership of Keneseth Israel. Neither CLTC nor the March of the Living would have been possible without people generously supporting the Jewish Federation at the time. Those people believed in the importance of Jewish high school youth groups, Holocaust education, and Jewish teen trips to Israel.

My three daughters have all attended Beber Camp for multiple summers. Again, that would not have been possible without the commitment of those who came before me who believed so strongly in the importance of Jewish summer camp that they provided substantial funding for overnight camp scholarships to reach their goal of making summer camp affordable for all Jewish kids.

I look forward to the day when I’m able to give back to our community, which provided so much to my family and me, and write another chapter in my family’s story.

How your story is remembered depends in large part on what story you leave your family and friends to tell. Will your children remember you as a loving parent, who modeled a strong system of Jewish values? Will your friends speak of your kindness and generosity? How your story is remembered depends more on the values you embodied during your life than on the value of the assets you leave to your family. Demonstrating to your family that you value philanthropy and that you care about benefiting Jewish causes will go a long way toward encouraging them to adopt the same philosophy around the benefits of charitable giving, especially to the Jewish community.

If you’re willing to consider a gift to the Jewish community, what options are out there? It wasn’t until I began serving on JewishLouisville’s Endowment Committee that I became aware of the range of options available to those that want to leave a lasting legacy to our Jewish community.

If you have a specific program, organization, or area of interest that you’d like to support, you can take advantage of the Restricted Endowments available through the Jewish Foundation of Louisville. You can establish a named restricted endowment with a gift of $50,000 and ensure your gift has a lasting impact in the specific causes that are meaningful to you. If you don’t wish to establish a named restricted endowment at this time, you can make gifts in any amount to benefit six areas of interest: Youth, Senior Adults, Arts & Ideas, Health and Wellness, Jewish Learning and Community Relations/Outreach, and Building Maintenance. Yet another option available under the Foundation’s Restricted Endowments is the ability to endow your Lion of Judah. Creating a Lion of Judah Endowment is a wonderful way to ensure your Lion of Judah annual gift continues long after your passing and demonstrates your commitment to providing lasting support for the Jewish Federation’s Annual Campaign.

If you’d rather not restrict your gift, you can contribute to the Jewish Foundation’s Unrestricted Endowment. These gifts provide JewishLouisville with the flexibility to respond to needs as they arise and to utilize your gift in a wider range of programs. As with the Restricted Endowments, you can establish a named fund in the Unrestricted Endowment with a gift of $50,000.

Establishing a Philanthropic Fund (also referred to as a Donor-Advised Fund) is a simple way to allow you to recommend distributions over time to benefit those areas you’re passionate about, while also obtaining an immediate tax benefit when you fund the Philanthropic Fund. Philanthropic Funds are also valuable charitable vehicles because they avoid the cost, administrative burden, and complexity of establishing a private foundation.

There are numerous ways to fund the options laid out above. Whether it’s making a gift of cash or appreciated securities, leaving a bequest in your Will or including one of the Funds as a beneficiary of a trust, naming a Fund as the beneficiary of a life insurance policy or retirement account, or setting up other charitable vehicles to achieve your desired objectives, Jewish Foundation’s professional staff would be happy to work with you, your estate planning lawyer, CPA, and financial advisor to develop the most advantageous option to fit your goals.

It’s time to tell your own story.

Scott Weinberg, a member of the JewishLouisville Endowment Committee, is an estate planning lawyer at Lynch, Cox, Gilman & Goodman P.S.C. His “free time” is devoted to his wife and three young daughters (who aren’t as young as they used to be). He considers playing on the Louisville AZA Softball Team that won the KIO Regional Tournament in 1992 and 1993 to be the highlight of his athletic career.