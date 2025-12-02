What we saw in Washington and why it matters for Louisville 

By Lenae Price

Guest Columnist

This past November, I had the privilege of attending my first General Assembly (GA) of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). The GA brings together Jewish volunteer leaders, professionals, and community partners from across the continent to learn from one another, share best practices, and explore what the most pressing needs are for Jewish life now and in the years ahead. More than anything, it is a reminder that our local story is part of something much larger.

Louisville had a strong 13-person delegation that included Board Chair Beth Salamon, Ralph Green, Amanda and Alexander Blieden, Samantha Simon, Joanna Blieden, Chan Kemper, Melanie Pell, Kate and Allan Latts, and professional staff Sara Klein Wagner, Daniele Hurwitz, and me. Several volunteer leaders attended as recipients of this year’s young leadership awards—Amanda Blieden (Joseph J. Kaplan Young Leadership Award), Samantha Simon (Lewis W. Cole Memorial Young Leadership Award), and Chan Kemper (Julie Linker Community Relations Young Leadership Award)—made possible through endowments created by the Kaplan, Cole, and Linker families. We are also grateful to donors who have established endowments that support professional development for staff, helping ensure our team can participate in opportunities like the GA. For a community our size, it was an extraordinary and meaningful group to bring to Washington.

“The GA was like a family reunion. Being with thousands of proud, committed Jewish leaders was incredibly affirming. Louisville represented our community so impressively.”

— Melanie Pell

Moments That Moved Us

One of the most unforgettable moments of the GA came at the opening plenary, when four former hostages—Guy Gilboa Dalal, Evyatar David, Avinatan Or, and Noa Argamani—took the stage.

“When the four hostages entered the room, it was one of the most overwhelming feelings I have ever experienced. The entire room erupted in applause and did not stop. It was a profound moment of collective emotion and unity.”

— Amanda Blieden

There were also moments of spiritual depth and personal reflection. Rabbi Angela Buchdahl’s teaching left a lasting impact.

“As a Black woman who converted to Judaism and the parent of children who are joyfully Black and joyfully Jewish, hearing Rabbi Angela speak about identity and belonging resonated in a way that felt both personal and expansive.”

— Chan Kemper

Standing Proud and Standing Together

Another deeply moving experience came during the American Jewish Committee (AJC) reception, where JCL Board Member Melanie Pell serves as AJC’s Chief Engagement Officer. At this gathering, we heard from the parents of Yaron Lischinsky, who was murdered outside the Capital Jewish Museum alongside his colleague and girlfriend, Sarah Milgrim, both of blessed memory. They were shot as they left an AJC young professionals’ event where participants had been working together to better understand the situation in Gaza and explore ways to support stability and humanitarian relief. Hearing Yaron’s father speak about his son’s life and legacy was heartbreaking and grounding, and it reminded all of us why it is essential to stand together with courage, compassion, and pride.

What We Learned

Throughout the GA, our delegation participated in both large plenary sessions with more than 2,000 attendees and smaller, more intimate breakouts on topics shaping Jewish life today. We heard from a wide range of voices, including political commentator and author Dan Senor; Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Immediate Past IDF Spokesperson; former U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel; FOX News co-host Jessica Tarlov; journalist Olivia Reingold of The Free Press; Jewish media entrepreneur Zibby Owens; author and former speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz; Senators John Fetterman and Ted Cruz; JFNA’s Chief Jewish Learning Officer, Rabbi Michael Uram (who is visiting Louisville in January); plus representatives from JFNA, AJC, The Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), and others.

Several themes emerged across these sessions: the importance of creating welcoming and accessible Jewish spaces; strengthening Jewish identity for all ages; understanding how young adults want to connect today; reaching beyond our echo chambers to bring in a fuller range of voices; helping people stay connected to Israel during a challenging moment in history; and investing in civil society and bridge-building both within and beyond the Jewish community. These conversations offered tools and inspiration we can bring back to strengthen Jewish Louisville.

“Attending the GA with over 2,000 dedicated participants was truly inspiring. The collective commitment to Jewish continuity—locally and globally—was remarkable. We left feeling renewed and deeply connected to the Jewish people. Am Yisrael Chai.”

— Kate and Allan Latts

Why This Matters at Home

For me, the GA reinforced just how essential our work is at the Jewish Federation. Our programs, partnerships, services, and moments of connection form a network of meaning, safety, and belonging that supports Jewish life every single day.

In conversations with leaders from across North America, I realized that being chosen to host our Western Galilee Partnership2Gether Conference of Communities and initiatives like Louisville’s Year of Civil Discourse are special. Louisville’s Jewish community has made a name for itself, and the momentum is building.

“At the General Assembly this year, when I told people that I represent the Louisville Jewish Community, I was met with excitement and comments like, ‘I’ve been hearing such great things about Louisville!’ Word is getting out about what a special community we have, and it made me incredibly proud of what we are accomplishing together.”

— Beth Salamon

What also became clear during the GA is that the kind of community we aspire to build—one that is welcoming, resilient, joyful, and forward-thinking—does not happen on its own. It takes ongoing partnership, leadership, and investment. The Annual Campaign is what makes this possible. It is the steady foundation that ensures we can respond to rising needs, expand programs that strengthen Jewish identity, support vulnerable community members, deepen our connection to Israel, and try bold new initiatives that others now look to as models.

Strong Jewish communities are built year after year by people who believe in their future and choose to invest in it with their time by volunteering, their talent by leading, and their treasure by supporting the Annual Campaign. Louisville’s momentum is real, and the GA reminded me how important it is that we keep nurturing it together.

A Community Worth Celebrating

Attending my first GA gave me a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of a global Jewish community and an even greater appreciation for the strength of our local one. Our presence at the GA reflected who we are: a community that shows up, asks thoughtful questions, models curiosity and compassion, and cares deeply about the Jewish future. I returned home feeling proud, energized, grateful, and confident that Louisville is on a meaningful and forward-moving path.

The experience also made clear that we are part of something much bigger, and that Louisville is contributing to it in a real and respected way. I was proud to represent our community on the national stage—and even more proud of what we are building together every day here at home.

Lenae Price is Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Jewish Federation of Louisville