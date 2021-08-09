Welcome Back Celebration canceled

The following is an open letter to the community from the Jewish Federation of Louisville:

Dear Friend of the Federation:

The last several days have reminded us that, as much as we would have liked for the COVID pandemic to be in such a circumstance that would allow us to be together as we always have, the Delta variant has other plans for us. Jefferson County is now at an alert level where holding an event whose purpose was to bring people together to celebrate community is unsafe. We are postponing our Welcome Back Celebration until it is safe to do so.

This is a historic time for our community as our new Trager Family JCC is being built and we are excited for you to see it. It has been a long time since so many of us have seen each other and we look forward to providing the chance to do so…we will just have to wait a little bit longer.

A new date will be announced as soon as possible and if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us. Whenever we host this event it will be a wonderful chance to celebrate together and, with your cooperation and patience, it will be safe for all.

With warm regards,

Your Federation Team