War in Israel: JFNA update on current situation

<June 23, 2025> – October 7 War, Day 626, 50 hostages remain in captivity
Following the US attack on Iran, reports have emerged of significant damage to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The number of missiles fired by the Islamic Republic at Israel continues to drop and is considerably lower than a few days ago.
95-year-old Holocaust survivor Yvette Smilovich, who was seriously wounded in an Iranian missile attack in Petach Tikva last week, has died from her wounds.
Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel office has activated its emergency protocols and is in close contact with the government, the military, missions, and partners on the ground to report on and assess the situation.
On the Ground: Jewish Federations and Our Partners
Jewish Federations of North America has made its first allocations to Israeli organizations since the start of the Israel-Iran war, designating $10 million for several causes associated with the ongoing Iranian ballistic missile and drone strikes.
$2.5 million has been given to the Jewish Agency for Israel, with $2 million going toward its new initiative, the Rising Lion Fund, which provides grants to victims of the Iranian attacks. The rest is split between support for new immigrants ($200,000) and elderly Israelis through the organization’s Amigour program ($300,000).
Another $2 million was allocated to Israeli hospitals, primarily Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center, parts of which were heavily damaged in a recent Iranian missile strike.
A total of $1.5 million was awarded to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to be evenly divided between three of its programs: one that recruits and deploys emergency workers for essential services; one that distributes basic search-and-rescue and first aid equipment to local authorities; and a third that assists local authorities that have sustained a major missile strike provide aid to affected residents, including the hiring of case workers for their elderly population.
The remaining $4 million was split between more than a dozen other organizationsfocused on various issues, including repairing and improving bomb shelters, mental health programs, support for disabled and elderly Israelis, and community resilience initiatives. (The allocations ranged from $50,000 to $500,000). This also includes $85,000 for an Israel Midwives Association hotline for pregnant women in under-fire areas and $200,000 to the food rescue group Leket to distribute prepared food and produce to needy Israelis.
The $10 million allocation was made through Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel Emergency Fund, which has raised more than $873.4 million, of which $742.9 million has been allocated.
Operation Rising Lion: Israel’s Attacks on Iran Continue
Israeli attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure have intensified over the past 24-hour period.
· Among targets hit were areas around the Fordow nuclear site, which was bombed yesterday by the US military. The IDF said it was aiming to prevent access to the site.
· Israel also struck the area of Yazd, hitting surface-to-surface missile warehouses approximately 1,400 miles from Israeli territory, the furthest that Israeli missions have flown in this war. The air force also attacked a missile engine production site in the Shahroud area, 1,300 miles from Israel.
· As part of the effort to expand air superiority over Iranian skies, the IDF struck six Iranian regime airports in western, eastern, and central Iran overnight. The strikes targeted runways, underground hangars, a refueling aircraft, and Iranian regime F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft. The IDF has now impaired takeoff capabilities from these airports.
· For the first time today, Israel targeted Iranian institutions that oppress their people, but don’t directly affect the Jewish state, signaling a possible shift in Israel’s position, by now aiming at symbols of the regime itself.
o Israeli fighter jets, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, also struck command centers and assets belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in Tehran. These forces consist of various corps and command centers; they are responsible for suppressing threats and maintaining the regime’s stability on behalf of the Iranian regime’s military.
o As part of the strike, the headquarters of the Basij was targeted. The Basij is one of the IRGC’s central armed bases of power. Alongside its other functions, it is also responsible for enforcing Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate it to the regime authorities.
o Israel also struck the main gate and perimeter fence of Evin Prison in Tehran that holds opponents of the regime.
o While the US has not endorsed this unofficial policy of hitting the regime, yesterday, President Trump wrote on social media: “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”
In perhaps the most symbolic act of the war so far, Israel today bombed Iran’s “doomsday clock” in central Tehran that “counts down the time left until the Jewish state’s destruction.”
US Attack on Iran
Following the US attacks on Iran, military and diplomatic experts have weighed in on what was achieved and how it was accomplished.
· An Israeli official said that the US attack was “perfectly planned and impeccably executed.” This included the combination of deception—President Trump said he would decide within two weeks whether to attack—with some bombers flying west rather than east, as well as careful planning and skilled performance by US forces in the air, at sea, and at home.
· Many also noted the very high level of cooperation between the US and Israel (which is always significant, but was even more closely coordinated preceding and during the US attacks). US sources say that the attack itself was the culmination of months of joint planning and shared intelligence and information, with a clear and efficient division of labor between US and Israeli forces.
· US Secretary of Defense Hegseth mentioned that not a single round was fired at US planes over Iran, a situation that could not have been possible without the precise Israeli strikes on Iran’s air defenses in April 2024, and subsequently.
· Others pointed out the cooperation at the national level, including the collaboration between the White House and the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel, which ensured the flawless execution and complete secrecy of the mission.
· While the exact level of destruction at the nuclear site at Fordow remains unclear, the potent bombs dropped leave little doubt that the site has been, at the very least, significantly disabled.
· It is also still unknown whether other nuclear material still exists in Iran. In Israel, there has been much discussion about a quantity of around 1,000 lbs of partially enriched uranium (enriched to 60%) which Iran is thought to possess. If these supplies were moved and are now hidden at another location, Iran could work on new nuclear weapons in the future.
Iranian Attacks on Israel
While Iranian firings against Israel continue, and millions of citizens run to shelters each day, each launch typically includes far fewer missiles, almost certainly due to Iran’s diminished capacity to fire. Tehran fired fewer than 10 missiles at Israel this morning. While there were no reports of injuries or significant damage, there was a brief power outage for some 8,000 residents in southern Israel due to a missile landing near a “strategic infrastructure facility,” according to the Israel Electric Corporation.
See: Is Iran switching to a ‘trickle’ of missiles to target Israel?
As a result of relentless Israeli attacks, most Iranian missiles are now being fired from sites around 1,400 miles away from Israel, rather than 900 miles at the beginning of the war. The increased distance makes the missiles less accurate and gives Israel additional time and space to intercept. Read: Which missiles have Iran fired at Israel – and what does Khamenei have left to launch?
The Home Front
Last night, the IDF’s Home Front Command extended current restrictions for another 24 hours. These include a ban on all but essential service providers opening to do business, a closure of all educational institutions, and a rule forbidding gatherings of more than 30 people.
· For information for US citizens wanting to leave Israel, see here.
· For information for Canadian citizens wanting to leave Israel, see here.
· As part of the ongoing “Safe Return” operation, Ben Gurion Airport has resumed limited outgoing international flights as of today, in addition to the rescue flights for Israelis stranded abroad.
o Only 50 passengers per flight are permitted, to reduce crowding and time spent at the airport.
o Returning to Israel will not be allowed for at least 21 days after departure.
o El Al flights are operating to: Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, and Bangkok.
o Only passengers (except caregivers and accompanying children) may enter the terminal.
Entry is only through Gate 02, the lower level. Security and check-in are temporarily on Level G, while hand luggage inspection and passport control continue on Level 3.
o Arrival should be two hours before departure—not earlier.
o Cafés are open, but duty-free shops remain closed.
Possible Outcomes
Israel’s N12 News presented several possibilities as to where the war could now lead:
1. A quick conclusion. With Iran essentially beaten, and Israel’s objectives mainly met, both sides could agree to a ceasefire in the coming days, and an end to fighting, for now at least.
2. A protracted war of attrition with little change. Iran may choose to “hurt” Israel by firing a few missiles at Israel each day (the presumed extent of its current capacity). While these can usually be intercepted, and therefore cause minimal damage, they do send millions of Israelis to shelters and significantly disrupt normal life. Israel would continue to bomb targets inside Iran.
3. Iran could also choose to retaliate against the US, most likely through a missile strike on a US base in the Middle East. This would, of course, significantly escalate the war, and likely entail a massive US response – possibly including a US push for “regime change” in Tehran.
4. The US and Iran could enter renewed nuclear talks, but this time, with Iran in a far-weakened position. It is difficult to imagine Iran accepting what it would see as the humiliating terms that the US would demand.
5. Israel, with or without the US, may push harder for regime change in Teheran. A more moderate and liberal government in Iran—possibly even at peace with Israel—could obviously benefit the Jewish State. (Israel and Iran had warm and close relations before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.)
6. If Iran has some uranium left, it may attempt to build a “dirty bomb” and somehow use it against Israel or other targets. Such a scenario is unlikely, but not impossible.
7. Of course, other possibilities exist.
Reactions to US Attack
In a moving tribute to the United States’ entry to the war, many Israeli public buildingswere lit up last night with American flags.
· The US State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert yesterday—the first global alert since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. “The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the State Department said in a statement. “There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”
· Also last night, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country would not “be dragged into a protracted war with Iran.” He said that once Israel’s goals of eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities as well as its ballistic missile threat have been achieved, then the Jewish state will end its attacks on Iran. An unnamed Israeli official told the media that if Iran stops firing at Israel and calls for an end to the fighting, then Israel will also stop attacking Iran.
· US President Donald Trump said that “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated… Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”
· Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded harshly to the U.S attack and warned of “everlasting,” “dangerous,” and “far-reaching” consequences for what the Iranian Foreign Ministry called an “egregious act of aggression and heinous crime.”
· Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated Trump’s belief that “Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” something that he says Canada has been “consistently clear” about. He said that Trump’s directive was meant to “alleviate the threat” but that the situation is still “highly volatile.” He added,“Canada calls on parties to return immediately to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis. As G7 leaders agreed in Kananaskis, the resolution of the Iranian crisis should lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a cease-fire in Gaza.”
· The French government released a statement clarifying that France was not involved in the attacks and reiterated “its firm opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons,” but also urged both parties “to exercise restraint.” The statement said, “France is convinced that a lasting solution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Treaty of Non-Proliferation. We remain ready to contribute to this in conjunction with our partners.”
· Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US airstrikes and called them “a dangerous escalation… fraught with further undermining of regional and global security.” The statement called the strikes “a gross violation of international law, the U.N. Charter, and U.N. Security Council resolutions” and called for an “end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track.”
· Yesterday, Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where they recited a prayer for the well-being of IDF soldiers and the security forces, as well as the hostages in Gaza. Netanyahu also said a special prayer for the well-being of US President Donald Trump, who he explained has stood alongside the State of Israel in its forceful operations in Iran and provided substantial assistance in defending Israel’s cities. The Prime Minister placed a note in the Wall, on which he wrote: “A people has risen up as a lion – Am Yisrael Chai!”
Analysis
· Elliott Abrams, Assaf Orion, John Spencer and Amiad Cohen: Israel’s Attack on Iran Is Reshaping the Middle East
· Yossi Klein Halevi: This had to be done
· JPost: Israelis now safer than at any other time in a generation
· Amit Segal and Ben Shapiro discuss where Israel is heading now that the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites.
As reported earlier:
· Jewish Federations of North America’s Public Affairs Department has announced its Six-Point Security Agenda to protect the Jewish community. See more here.
· For all tourists trying to leave Israel: The Ministry of Tourism is gathering contact information for tourists wishing to leave the country by air and coordinating their departure from Israel as quickly as possible with the responsible authorities.
o This online form was produced for tourists to fill out. The information provided will be transferred to the official authorities responsible for coordinating the rescue flights.
o The service is available 24/7 through the following digital channels:
§ Email: virtual@goisrael.gov.il
§ WhatsApp (messaging app via phone number: +972-53-583-5808)
§ Facebook page: Israel Virtual Tourist Office