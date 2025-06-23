War in Israel: JFNA update on current situation

Reactions to US Attack

In a moving tribute to the United States’ entry to the war, many Israeli public buildingswere lit up last night with American flags.

· The US State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert yesterday—the first global alert since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. “The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the State Department said in a statement. “There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

· Also last night, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country would not “be dragged into a protracted war with Iran.” He said that once Israel’s goals of eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities as well as its ballistic missile threat have been achieved, then the Jewish state will end its attacks on Iran. An unnamed Israeli official told the media that if Iran stops firing at Israel and calls for an end to the fighting, then Israel will also stop attacking Iran.

· US President Donald Trump said that “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated… Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

· Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded harshly to the U.S attack and warned of “everlasting,” “dangerous,” and “far-reaching” consequences for what the Iranian Foreign Ministry called an “egregious act of aggression and heinous crime.”

· Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated Trump’s belief that “Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” something that he says Canada has been “consistently clear” about. He said that Trump’s directive was meant to “alleviate the threat” but that the situation is still “highly volatile.” He added,“Canada calls on parties to return immediately to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis. As G7 leaders agreed in Kananaskis, the resolution of the Iranian crisis should lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a cease-fire in Gaza.”

· The French government released a statement clarifying that France was not involved in the attacks and reiterated “its firm opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons,” but also urged both parties “to exercise restraint.” The statement said, “France is convinced that a lasting solution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Treaty of Non-Proliferation. We remain ready to contribute to this in conjunction with our partners.”

· Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US airstrikes and called them “a dangerous escalation… fraught with further undermining of regional and global security.” The statement called the strikes “a gross violation of international law, the U.N. Charter, and U.N. Security Council resolutions” and called for an “end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track.”

· Yesterday, Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where they recited a prayer for the well-being of IDF soldiers and the security forces, as well as the hostages in Gaza. Netanyahu also said a special prayer for the well-being of US President Donald Trump, who he explained has stood alongside the State of Israel in its forceful operations in Iran and provided substantial assistance in defending Israel’s cities. The Prime Minister placed a note in the Wall, on which he wrote: “A people has risen up as a lion – Am Yisrael Chai!”

Analysis

As reported earlier:

· Jewish Federations of North America’s Public Affairs Department has announced its Six-Point Security Agenda to protect the Jewish community. See more here.

· For all tourists trying to leave Israel: The Ministry of Tourism is gathering contact information for tourists wishing to leave the country by air and coordinating their departure from Israel as quickly as possible with the responsible authorities.

o This online form was produced for tourists to fill out. The information provided will be transferred to the official authorities responsible for coordinating the rescue flights.

o The service is available 24/7 through the following digital channels:

§ Email: virtual@goisrael.gov.il

§ WhatsApp (messaging app via phone number: +972-53-583-5808)

§ Facebook page: Israel Virtual Tourist Office