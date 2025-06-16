War in Israel: JFNA Special Update on Current Situation

Eight Israeli civilians were killed overnight in a series of Iranian ballistic missile attacks that hit targets in central Israel. Iranian strikes have killed at least 24 Israelis since fighting began three days ago, and close to 600 have been injured.
Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel office has activated its emergency protocols and is in close contact with the government, the military, missions, and partners on the ground to assess the situation.
Iranian Attacks on Israel
- As the war with Iran enters its fourth day, the Islamic Republic continued to launch volleys of ballistic missiles at targets in Israel overnight, all seemingly aimed at the country’s major population centers.
- At least 350 missiles have been fired at the Jewish state by Iran since Friday. Each missile carries a payload of more than 1000 lbs of explosives.
- While Israel’s multi-layered anti-missile systems have intercepted most of the hundreds of missiles launched, some 30 rockets have evaded the IDF’s defensesand struck targets in civilian areas.
- Overnight, eight Israelis were killed as at least 40 Iranian missiles were fired, with some scoring direct hits on five different locations. Three people were killed in Haifa, one in Bnei Brak, and four in Petah Tikva. Missiles also struck two locations in Tel Aviv. See footage here.
- The U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv was slightly damaged in one strike.
- More than 100 people were injured in last night’s attacks, and dozens of buildings were destroyed.
- Each Iranian barrage triggers sirens across the entire Jewish state, sending more than 10 million people running to shelters. Interceptions of ballistic missiles are much louder and more powerful than the smaller rockets from Gaza and Lebanon, to which Israelis are more accustomed. Most Israelis are hearing powerful booms and experiencing shaking walls and windows, while in their shelters, multiple times per day.
- Two of the people killed last night were sheltering in a protected space in their home. A ballistic missile, carrying a warhead of hundreds of pounds, directly hit a safe room on the fourth floor of a high-rise apartment block in Petah Tikva. The direct missile impact “breached” the bomb-safe room (mamad), which is designed to sustain the shockwave of such missiles and shrapnel, though not a direct strike from a large explosive warhead. Nonetheless, Israel’s Home Front Command stressed that “remaining in a shelter is still the safest place to be amid Iran’s attacks.” Those in the safe-rooms on the floors above and below the direct hit, were unharmed. The IDF says that the reinforced rooms have saved countless lives in the missile barrages from Iran thus far.
- In one attempted Iranian attack last night, the usual pre-siren warning was sent to citizens, warning of an impending attack. However, the military managed to hit the missile launch site before the Iranian attack commenced.
- Iran has also launched at least 100 attack-UAVs (drones) against Israel since fighting began on Friday, but all have been successfully intercepted. Last night, eight UAVs launched from Iran were intercepted by the Israeli Navy’s missile ships; for the first time, an interception was carried out using the “Barak Magen” aerial defense system. Today, UAVs penetrated Israeli airspace and were pursued for 15 minutes from the Syrian border to the coast before being destroyed. The infiltration triggered a chain of sirens across large areas of northern Israel.
- The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen also continue to launch missiles at Israel, triggering additional sirens.
Israel’s Attacks on Iran Continue
- Israel continues to strike dozens of targets across Iran, including in the capital Tehran, a city that has never previously attacked from the air.
- Israel’s air force is conducting round-the-clock attacks on strategic targets, including hitting major nuclear and military facilities and figures. The air force says it enjoys complete air superiority and freedom of movement in Iranian skies.
- In one attack, the senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Intelligence Branch was eliminated; he was appointed 48 hours earlier, following the elimination of his predecessor. The strike killed IRGC intelligence chief Brig. Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, his deputy Hassan Mohaqiq, and the intelligence chief of the IRGC Quds Force and his deputy.
- Yesterday, the IDF carried out its longest flight into Iran so far, attacking the Mashhad Air Force Base, some 500 miles from Israel. The base is home to Iranian long-range refueling planes that could allow the Iranian military to extend the range of their fighters and bombers. The IDF reportedly struck the site, rendering the airport inoperable. Long-range missions such as these, require mid-air refueling by the IDF.
- Last night, some 50 IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck missile storage sites, surface-to-surface missile launchers that were ready for launch, and command centers. During these strikes, more than 20 missiles were simultaneously hit, minutes before they were to be launched toward Israel’s home front.
- Since the beginning of the operation, more than 120 missile launchers—constituting one-third of the Iranian regime’s total launchers—have been destroyed.
- Yesterday, IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir said, “The IDF, through the Israeli Air Force, has paved the way to Tehran and is striking the regime’s infrastructure and nuclear program with precision and scale beyond what the enemy had anticipated.”
Israeli Home Front
- The “Special Emergency Situation” in Israel has been formally extended through June 30.
- Schools and other educational facilities remain closed, as are most stores, places of entertainment, and offices until further notice. Providers of essential services, including grocery stores, supermarkets and medical facilities, continue to operate.
- At least 2,400 Israelis have had to leave their homes due to damage or destruction by Iranian missiles. Some 80% of them are being accommodated in hotels.
- El Al announced that all flights are canceled up to and including this Thursday, June 19. Special flights to begin repatriating Israelis who are stranded abroad will start after that.
- Most Israeli diplomatic missions around the world remain shuttered due to extremely high threat levels.
- Israel’s Tourism Ministry estimates that about 40,000 tourists are stranded in Israelafter the country’s airspace was closed until further notice. The Ministry says it has launched a 24/7 virtual office offering information services to tourists in Israel via digital channels, available in both Hebrew and English. “We are also trying to help tourists, presenting them with currently available options for foreign passport holders to leave Israel via land border crossings via Jordan and Egypt, which have remained open,” a Tourism Ministry spokesperson says.
Other News
- Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said today that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill to leave the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
- US President Donald Trump warned Iran against attacking US interests, saying, “If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”
- Reports persist of a possible ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. Some commentators suggest that Hamas may be more amenable to a deal, as they are currently feeling “forgotten” due to the war with Iran.
- Last week the bodies of two hostages were recovered by the IDF and brought back to Israel. Yesterday, the identity of the second body was cleared for publication. He was Command Sergeant Major (res.) Aviv Atzili, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz’s rapid response team. On October 7, Atzili went out to confront terrorists and was killed in combat. His body was abducted by Islamic Jihad. His wife, Liat Atzili, was kidnapped by Hamas from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz and returned as part of a previous hostage release agreement. Aviv, a father of three, was 49 at the time of his death.
- Last night, just one day before the Paris Air Show opened in Le Bourget Airport, exhibition organizers acting on behalf of the French government ordered the removal of “offensive weapons systems” from the Israeli defense industry pavilions, breaking standard practice at defense exhibitions worldwide. Israel’s Ministry of Defense informed organizers that it categorically rejected the demand. The exhibition organizers responded by erecting a black wall that blocks the Israeli pavilions and creates segregation between the Israeli industry pavilions and dozens of other pavilions. This took place in the middle of the night after Israeli defense officials and companies had already finished setting up their displays.
Jewish Federations Activities and Partners on the Ground
- Both the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and The Jewish Agency for Israel have activated to meet emerging needs due to the war with Iran. Jewish Federation staff are working with them and will provide updates soon with details on programs and partnership opportunities.
- As reported earlier:
- Jewish Federations are also working closely with the National Emergency Management Authority (known by the Hebrew acronym RACHEL) to assess needs on the ground.
- Dozens of organizations supported by Federation are already providing extensive support to the population, including significant mental health help, as well as preparing for any developments
- Israel’s National Security Council has alerted overseas Jewish communities and embassy staff to elevated risk levels, citing the potential for Iranian-sponsored terror.
- All missions and Federation personnel currently on the ground in Israel are safe, including the 80 or so participants of the Jewish Federations’ LGBTQ Pride Mission who are still in the country following last night’s conclusion of the program.
