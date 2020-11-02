Use of Hitler quotes in KSP slide show spurs review of police training programs; police commissioner quits

By Lee Chottiner

Community Editor

Responding to the revelation that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) once used quotes from Adolf Hitler in a training slide show for its cadets, the number two executive in state government will oversee a reassessment of how the commonwealth trains its law enforcement officers.

In the meantime, the commissioner of the Kentucky State Police has resigned.

J. Michael Brown, executive cabinet secretary, is already reaching out to police academies, “doing a direct review of training, especially at KSP,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in an exclusive interview with Community.

“We believe he is the right person that will bring not just the knowledge to the job, but also the real-life experience about what a lack of training can result in,” Beshear said.

The governor also promised other changes in education and recruitment designed to make police across the commonwealth more culturally attuned to minorities.

Brown, a former and past state justice and public safety secretary, has already requested that police academies provide all current and past training materials for a full review.

Beshear also pledged that Kentucky’s Jewish leaders will be involved in the process to review and propose training resources for police training, state and police, preventing future blind spots that offend the commonwealth’s minorities.

“We’re going to be developing the training that we know is necessary immediately,” said the governor. “That is the type of training we’re going to look for – an evaluation from the Jewish community and other community leaders.”

Sara Klein Wagner, president and CEO of the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL), said Beshear reached out to the Jewish community this past weekend after news of the quotes surfaced. The governor also signaled he was eager to meet with the commonwealth’s Jewish leaders via Zoom, which happened Monday.

“He agreed to have a larger conversation with the leaders of the Jewish community, which I think was a wonderful first step, and we are all looking forward to partnering with the governor and his office.”

Student journalists from Louisville’s duPont Manual High School were the first to report Friday that a slideshow used by KSP to train cadets contained quotes from Hitler, encouraging the future officers to become “ruthless killers.” The quotes came from Mein Kampf and other sources.

According to Beshear, the presentation was only used once, in 2013, and the individual who prepared it is no longer with KSP. He announced Tuesday that a second PowerPoint had been discovered.

Still, he said he was “horrified and furious” when he learned the news.

“I found out about this through social media, which is also unacceptable,” he said. “There is no excuse and no reason it (the quotes) should ever have been in any training material. Period.”

Beshear criticized the KSP’s initial response to the news, which he said “should have been that this is not acceptable training material [and] we’re going to immediately find out when and how it was used and we’re going to take appropriate corrective action.”

(KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer, who ran the department when the PowerPoints were made, announced his resignation Monday evening. Beshear, who met with reporters the next day, would not say if he asked Brewer to go.)

The news comes as Louisville and other Kentucky communities wrestle with giving police the cultural training they need to serve diverse minorities in the commonwealth.

In particular, the Black community has complained of treatment by police, especially since Louisville officers shot to death Breonna Taylor in her apartment earlier this year while exercising a no-knock search warrant.

“We’re very concerned with the larger question of training and changing the culture in law enforcement with regard to Jews and other minorities – African-Americans, Muslims,” said Jon Fleischaker, outgoing co-chair of the JCL Board of Directors. “That’s all part and parcel to the same problem.’’

Beshear said that the proposed state budget he submits to the General Assembly in January will include funding to recruit more diverse police forces at the state, county and city levels.

Speaking to the Jewish communities here and nationwide, the governor stressed that this incident is not a true reflection of the state.

“This is not who we are in Kentucky,” he said.