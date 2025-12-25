TOGETHER WE GROW: 10 Reasons to Give to the Jewish Federation of Louisville’s 2026 Annual Campaign   

By Lenae Price

VP & Chief Philanthropy Officer

The Jewish Federation Annual Campaign is the single most powerful way to strengthen Jewish life in Louisville, Israel, and around the world. When we give together, our impact multiplies.

Together, we strengthen the entire Jewish community

Your one gift fuels a coordinated, community-wide impact on education, advocacy, security, social services, senior care, youth engagement, Israel, and crisis response that no single organization can achieve alone.

Together, we respond in times of joy and times of crisis

The Federation mobilizes quickly and responsibly when needs arise, ensuring immediate and strategic community response.

Together, we care for the most vulnerable

Ensuring seniors and adults facing isolation, health challenges, or financial hardship live with dignity, connection, and support.

13,000+ meals served to adults 60+

26% increase AgeWell programming for seniors

Together, we grow Jewish life and Jewish journeys

Nearly 400 children receive PJ Library books monthly

190 students supported in Hebrew Schools

Together, we build the next generation of Jewish leaders

$269,000 in Jewish camp scholarships

70 children attended Jewish overnight camp

72 teens participated in BBYO leadership experiences

112 teens engaged through Teen Connect programming

Together, we protect our community

Antisemitism is rising, and security is essential to vibrant Jewish life. Annual Campaign dollars support community-wide security and preparedness.

76 security consultations and assessments completed

500+ community members trained in safety, emergency response, and preparedness

Together, we fight antisemitism through advocacy and education

Through the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), the Annual Campaign amplifies our community’s voice—advocating with elected officials, educating schools and universities, and building strong interfaith coalitions.

Together, we grow a thriving Jewish future

Brandeis and 502.0 research show thousands of Jewish individuals in Louisville remain unconnected. The Annual Campaign fuels strategies to reach the 73% who are minimally engaged, creating new on-ramps into Jewish life.

Together, we connect Louisville to Israel and global Jewry

15,000+ Israel engagement experiences through ShinShinim

26+ years of Partnership2Gether with the Western Galilee

Emergency and rebuilding support following October 7

Together, we grow stronger than any challenge

The Annual Campaign ensures Jewish Louisville remains welcoming, inclusive, secure, and vibrant, today and for generations to come.

The need is great. Together, the strength of our community is greater.

Give to the Jewish Federation of Louisville Annual Campaign by Dec. 31.

Together, we grow.

Lenae Price is VP & Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Jewish Federation of Louisville.