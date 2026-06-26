Together We Grew: Annual Campaign Surpasses $2.25 Million

By Lenae Price

If you have ever wondered what your Annual Campaign gift makes possible, look around our community.

You can see it in a senior receiving a meal and a visit.

In a child opening their PJ Library book each month.

In a teen building confidence and connection through BBYO or Teen Connect.

In families finding support when they need it most.

This is what your generosity makes possible.

As the Jewish Federation of Louisville’s 2026 Annual Campaign comes to a close on June 30, our community has come together to raise more than $2.25 million to strengthen Jewish life, care for those in need, support Israel, and build a vibrant Jewish future.

What makes the Annual Campaign unique is simple but powerful:. A single gift creates impact across our entire community.

Because of you, we are able to strengthen the network of organizations, congregations, and programs that work together every day to help our Jewish community thrive. Your support reaches people at every age and every stage of life.

Through the collective generosity of hundreds of donors, we are meeting real needs, opening new doors, and creating meaningful connection across our community.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to be involved in the meaningful work the Federation is doing throughout our community. I’ve had the privilege of co-chairing the Major Donors Event, serving as Vice Chair of the Capital Campaign, and taking leadership roles within JFNA Cabinet. This community has given so much to my family and me, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities it has provided.”

– Alexander Blieden

At its core, the Annual Campaign is about caring for one another.

Because of you, older adults are able to remain connected through AgeWell and Meals on Wheels. Families facing challenges can turn to Jewish Family & Career Services for support. Individuals across our community know they are not alone.

This year alone, participation in AgeWell programs increased by 26%, a powerful reminder that the need for connection, wellness, and community continues to grow and that your support is meeting that moment.

The Campaign also strengthens Jewish learning and engagement at every age.

Children and teens explored their Jewish identity through PJ Library, LBSY, JLAB, BBYO, and Teen Connect, while adults continued their learning through Melton and other educational programs. More than $289,250 in scholarships helped ensure that young people could experience Jewish overnight camp, building friendships and connections that last a lifetime.

You also helped bring meaningful moments of learning and reflection to our community. From conversations with Ambassador Daniel Shapiro to the commemoration of October 7, Yom HaShoah, and Yom HaZikaron, these experiences brought us together in shared understanding and purpose.

Through Shalom Louisville and various cultural and community-wide holiday programming, more individuals and families found new ways to connect, engage, and feel a sense of belonging in Jewish life.

Beyond Louisville, your generosity strengthened our connection to Israel and the global Jewish community. Through Partnership2Gether in the Western Galilee, relationships continue to grow and deepen.

This year, Louisville hosted 35 young adults from North America, Israel, and Hungary for the P2G Young Adult Summit, and more than 80 community members participated in programs led by Rabbi Yael Karrie, Regional Rabbi of our P2G region, bringing messages of resilience, learning, and shared responsibility.

At a time of rising antisemitism, your support also made it possible for our community to be safer and more prepared. This year, 509 individuals participated in security and emergency preparedness training, while the Jewish Community Relations Council continued to advocate for our community and build strong relationships across our city, state, and country.

This year’s theme, Together We Grow, was not just a message. It was something we lived.

Together, we cared for those in need.

Together, we invested in the next generation.

Together, we strengthened learning, security, advocacy, and connection.

And most importantly, together, we demonstrated what is possible when a community takes responsibility for one another.

To every donor, volunteer, educator, clergy member, partner agency, and community member who helped make this year possible, thank you.

Because of you, Jewish Louisville is stronger today than it was a year ago.

And because of you, we will continue to grow.

Lenae Price is Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC.