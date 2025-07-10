Three Louisvillians are joining JFNA’s National Young Leadership Cabinet

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

Three Louisvillians have been selected to join Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet.

Noah Bass, Joanna Blieden and Simone McCauley are among the approximately 470 members of Cabinet, which JFNA describes as “the premier leadership training program of the Jewish philanthropic community.” Each year Cabinet members raise close to $4 million, funds that bolster their respective federations’ annual campaigns.

“We’ve essentially doubled our Cabinet representation, because we had three last year: Amanda Blieden, Alexander Blieden and Greg Moore,” says Daniele Hurwitz, Senior Director of Affinity and Leadership Giving at the Jewish Federation of Louisville.

Cabinet members are typically 30-40 years old, and in their first year commit to contributing at least $5,000 to their local Annual Campaigns, plus what JFNA calls “meaningful increases thereafter.” Members serve three-year terms.

New members are also expected to attend the annual Cabinet Retreat, “a multi-day learning and development experience, showcasing the Federation’s work, the collective impact of Cabinet’s members and their philanthropy during Campaign Day.” The upcoming retreat is slated for August 11-13 in Denver.

Retreats provide opportunities for participants to network and brainstorm in an informal setting. “They’re building connections and seeing firsthand what is happening in other communities,” Hurwitz said.

McCauley, who moved to Louisville from Chicago in 2023 along with her husband, Phil McCauley, sees Cabinet as an organic evolution of her personal, interfaith Jewish journey.

“My husband’s family isn’t Jewish,” McCauley said, so “finding a Jewish community in a new city was a pretty natural thing to want for me.” Her idea “getting more involved” fits in “with joining Cabinet, going to the retreat, and trying to find where I wanted to focus my energies. There are all these different silos within Cabinet you can really dig into. That was the impetus for me.”

Cabinet was founded in 1963. Prospective candidates must be nominated by their local Federation and complete a comprehensive application outlining why they want to join the program.

“My friends said it would be a great opportunity to connect with Jewish people around the country,” Bass said in his application, describing himself as a “Tech salesperson, washed-up former soccer player, Louisvillian. Loves music, art, golf, skiing, traveling and being Jewish.”

“I have traveled and lived in Chicago, Boston, and Sydney, and I have seen the vibrancy of much larger Jewish communities,” Bass wrote. “Pound for pound, I know that Louisville Jews are just as passionate about their city, sports, local businesses, and our Jewish culture…It’s now young adults (30-40 years old) who need to step up and ensure that the next generation get to experience the great support and culture I grew up in.”

Besides the retreat, Cabinet offers participation in an “International Study Mission,” “Domestic Experiences” and “Online Learning and Connection.” Since its inception 62 years ago, Cabinet has upward of 4,400 alumni.

Events affecting Israel can be a powerful incentive. “After October 7th, my Jewish identity has become even more central to how I see and engage with the world,” Blieden wrote in her Cabinet application. “Cabinet would offer an opportunity to grow as a leader while grounding that growth in Jewish values…I hope to build lasting relationships and expand my understanding of philanthropy through a Jewish lens.”

McCauley, who grew up in Short Hills, New Jersey, has deep links to her Jewish origins. “My dad’s side of the family was very impacted by the Holocaust,” she said, so he doesn’t have much family on his side. Going to synagogue and being involved in the holidays has always been a part of our lives.”

She and her husband have a nine-month-old daughter. Over those three days, she will have space to ruminate over what awaits her child in the generations ahead, and herself amid the uncertain present.

“I think for me, it’s wanting to embrace having a Jewish identity,” McCauley said, “and feeling safe so that we have a community of people who get it.”