The JCC Perspective: At the Heart of the Trager Family JCC: Community, Quality and Care

By Susan Kwasny

Senior Director of JCC Programs and Operations

As the busiest time of year winds down at the Trager Family JCC, we want to take a moment to reflect and refocus. Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and this is an opportunity to share the priorities guiding our decisions as we continue to grow and serve our community.

We are focusing our efforts on three primary areas: Sense of Community and Belonging, Quality Programming and Exceptional User Experience. Each of these areas requires dedicated time, careful planning, and personal attention, and we are fully committed to investing the effort necessary to ensure every member feels the value of their membership.

Sense of Community and Belonging

When you walk into the Trager Family JCC, our goal is for you to feel welcomed and at home. Whether it’s a warm smile at the front desk or an enthusiastic greeting from a group exercise instructor, we want each interaction to reinforce that you are wanted here and that you belong. Every staff member plays a role in creating an environment where inclusivity is the norm.

The JCC is more than a place to work out—it is a community. Programs such as group fitness classes, the AgeWell lunch program, PJ Library, and many more all encourage members to engage, build relationships, and meet someone new. Our goal is for you to leave knowing you are a part of something meaningful.

Quality Programming

In addition to building connections, we want you to feel confident that the programs offered at the Trager Family JCC are thoughtfully designed and delivered with care. From educational offerings like nutrition classes, to engaging experiences such as CenterStage performances and family-friendly events like Sunday Funday, we are committed to providing high-quality programs for all ages and interests.

Each program is planned with purpose, ensuring that your time with us is meaningful. Whether you are here to learn something new, stay active, or simply have fun, we hope you find value in every experience and feel proud to be part of our JCC community, creating lasting memories.

Exceptional User Experience

With thousands of members using our facility each week, creating a positive experience requires daily attention at the Trager Family JCC—and it is a responsibility we take very seriously. We are committed to continuous improvement and are taking intentional steps to enhance safety, cleanliness and space utilization throughout the building.

These efforts include hiring additional staff, strengthening cleaning routines, and ensuring managers, supervisors and security are present during all open hours to provide oversight and respond quickly to issues as they arise. From fitness areas and steam rooms to shared community spaces, we are working every day to ensure the facility meets the high standards our members expect and deserve.

In addition, we strive to use every area thoughtfully and efficiently, ensuring that each space serves its purpose and supports a variety of programs for our members.

These three important priorities—Sense of Community and Belonging, Quality Programming, and Exceptional User Experience—serve as the foundation for everything we do at the Trager Family JCC. They guide our decisions, shape our daily operations, and inspire us to continuously improve. By focusing on these areas, we aim to create an environment where members are proud to be part of our community.

As we move forward, these priorities will continue to guide our decisions and daily operations at the Trager Family JCC. We know that creating an exceptional member experience is an ongoing process, and we are committed to listening and improving. Thank you for being part of our community and for sharing your time, energy, and feedback with us. Together, we will continue to build a welcoming and well-cared-for space where everyone feels they belong.

To learn more about the programs, services, and day-to-day operations at the Trager Family JCC, we encourage you to reach out to Susan Kwasny. She is happy to answer your questions, provide additional information, and help you make the most of everything our community center has to offer. You can contact her directly at [email protected].

