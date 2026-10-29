The brotherhood that outlived its building: At 84, the Boys of Resnick AZA, Class of 1960, return to Louisville to celebrate nearly seven decades of friendship 

By Frank Weisberg

Guest Columnist

LOUISVILLE, KY — October 1-4, 2026

Meet the Dutch Masters of Dutchmans Lane.

Beneath those broad-brimmed hats and distinguished 17th-century costumes are eight 84-year-old men who, nearly seven decades ago, were Louisville teenagers belonging to a Jewish youth organization called Resnick AZA.

The portrait is a playful tribute to Dutchmans Lane, the street where their youthful friendships flourished at Louisville’s former Jewish Community Center. The picture also tells a remarkable story about friendship, longevity, and the enduring bonds of adolescence.

The eight men returned to Louisville from across the country for their October 1–4 reunion, joined by three additional brothers participating via Zoom. They came to reminisce, renew old friendships, share the realities of their present lives, and, perhaps most importantly, laugh together as they have been doing since Dwight Eisenhower occupied the White House.

There were a few more wrinkles, considerably less hair, and perhaps a greater appreciation for comfortable chairs. But beneath the evidence of advancing age, the boys of Resnick AZA were still very much alive.

The Building Is Gone. The Boys Are Still Here.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, approximately 24 Louisville boys belonged to Resnick AZA, a chapter of Aleph Zadik Aleph, the Jewish youth organization that was an important part of their adolescence.

Their gathering place was the Jewish Community Center on Dutchman’s Lane, and their beloved advisor was Charles “Pinky” Weisberg. For these boys, the JCC was more than a building. It was a place to socialize, participate in activities, develop friendships, and begin discovering who they were and who they might become.

Decades passed. The boys graduated, pursued careers, married, raised families, and scattered across the country. Eventually, the old Jewish Community Center itself reached the end of its useful life. It was demolished and replaced by the new Trager Family JCC, which opened in 2022.

There is something wonderfully ironic about that. The building that once housed these energetic teenagers has disappeared, while the teenagers themselves, now in their mid-eighties, continue to return to celebrate their friendships.

They have outlived the building where their brotherhood began. But they have not outlived the brotherhood.

No Need to Impress Anyone

During the reunion, each man, including those participating by Zoom, had an opportunity to talk about his life. There were updates on families, accomplishments, health challenges, disappointments, and expectations for the years ahead.

The conversations were candid, affectionate, and frequently punctuated by laughter. Old stories resurfaced, memories were compared, and the accuracy of certain recollections may have been open to debate. For a few days, the years separating adolescence from old age seemed almost to disappear.

The Empty Chairs

Yet the reunion also acknowledged a reality that could not be ignored. Not all the brothers could return.

Empty chairs were placed among the gathering, each holding an 8X10 photograph of a deceased brother. The photographs were silent reminders of those who had once shared the same youthful adventures and contributed to the memories that continue to bind the surviving members together. “We keep their spirits alive.”

One absence was especially painful. On September 2, just one month before the reunion, Allan Ament died unexpectedly in Seattle, Washington.

Allan had been a devoted member of the brotherhood and had written a moving article following an earlier reunion titled Some Thoughts on Our Reunion. He described the remarkable experience of reconnecting with friends from his youth, recalling how the men had become brothers again, without sibling rivalry, sharing their lives openly and freely.

His closing words now carry special meaning: “Yet, in the magic of this reunion weekend, I realized that the people with whom I have been the closest, to whom I have most bonded, were my brothers in Resnick AZA.”

He concluded that, having been able to renew those bonds, he felt truly blessed. Allan could not have known how meaningful those words would become to his brothers after his unexpected death.

Louisville: Where It All Began

Among the reunion highlights was a visit from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who addressed the group. For men whose memories of Louisville stretch back to the 1940s and 1950s, the occasion provided another connection to their hometown.

The members expressed their appreciation to the Trager Family Jewish Community Center for hosting the reunion and providing a welcoming setting for their gathering

From Rotary Telephones to Zoom

The men gather monthly by Zoom, a remarkable development for a group whose friendships began when telephones had rotary dials and long-distance calls were considered a luxury.

The technology has changed. The friendships have not.

See You in 2028

At 84, making plans for two years into the future carries a significance it might not have had at 44 or even 64. The men understand that time is precious.

The boys of Resnick AZA have demonstrated an extraordinary ability to preserve something most people gradually lose: close friendships with those who knew them in their youth.

They have shared nearly seven decades of life’s triumphs and disappointments, watched their children grow up, welcomed grandchildren, endured losses, and experienced the inevitable challenges of aging. Through it all, they have remained brothers:

The boys of Resnick AZA.