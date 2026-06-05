The 2026 JCL Awards celebrate six teen leaders

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

The Joseph Fink BBYO Community Service Scholarship

Joe Fink was passionate about the Jewish Community Center’s Senior High program and served as a two-term president of B’nai B’rith Louisville Lodge No. 14. He was a member of the District Board of Governors for B’nai B’rith and was named B’nai B’rith Person of the Year. Locally, he served as the B’nai B’rith advisory chair at the JCC and served on the KIO Regional BBYO Board. He was also president of Hillel and was a member of the Jewish Community Center Board. When he died unexpectedly at a young age, his family and friends knew the best way to honor him would be to establish an endowment that would provide a partial-tuition college scholarship for qualifying BBYO members. The Joseph Fink BBYO Community Service Scholarship is presented to a senior who was an active member of their BBYO chapter and has performed a significant amount of community service during high school. TheJoseph Fink BBYO Community Service Scholarship goes to Natalie Scaiewicz.

Throughout my high school years, I have made it a priority to stay actively involved in both my school and my community. One of the most meaningful parts of my experience has been my involvement in BBYO, where I have been an active member of the Louisville chapter for five years. Through BBYO, I have grown as a leader, built strong friendships, and participated in programs that have strengthened my sense of Jewish identity and responsibility. Being part of this organization has taught me the importance of commitment, teamwork, and giving back.

Service has also been a major part of my high school experience. I work at my temple as a fifth-grade teacher assistant, where I help teach Hebrew and support younger students in their learning. This role has been especially meaningful because it allows me to give back to my religious community while also serving as a role model for younger children. Alongside with temple, I volunteer with “Fill the Fridge,” where I help make cookies and prepare sandwiches for individuals experiencing homelessness. These experiences have taught me empathy and the importance of small acts of kindness in making a difference.

The Tony Levitan Award

Tony Levitan was a tireless community worker who was well known and respected throughout the city. He served as president of B’nai B’rith and was the main propelling force behind the B’nai B’rith Institute for Adult Jewish Education, in addition to serving as treasurer of the YMHA. The Tony Levitan Award is given to outstanding high school senior athletes who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership throughout their participation in team sports and Jewish communal events.

The 2026 Tony Levitan Award goes to Maya Ciriano.

I joined the Jewish youth group, B’nai B’rith Youth Organization (BBYO) in 2021 as an 8th grader. I have held various leadership positions including N’siah (President), Morah (Recruitment), Gizborit (Fundraising), and Mazkriah (Social Media). I have attended four Spring Conventions, four Drew Corson Basketball tournaments, three Fall Conventions, and endless chapter events throughout my time as a member. My strong experiences with conventions made me fall in love with my local branch of BBYO, Jay Levine, and desire to be a leader in the Jewish community. I have been N’siah of Jay Levine, the Louisville girls chapter, for the past two terms, and stepped down to social media chair for Spring term. As President, I helped five girls on-board manage their positions, mentored newer members with BBYO education, ran board calls, planned events, worked with my adult advisors, and stood as a leader to all Jay Levine girls.

Additionally, Community Service has been a big priority for my high school life. I have been involved with the organization Blessings in a Backpack since 2021. At each event we package food for the Women’s and Children’s shelters in Louisville. We create boxes of food that include canned and packaged nonperishables. A specific event that spoke to me was when I volunteered, and we made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless shelter. It was impactful because it opened my eyes to seeing that the small necessity of a sandwich could mean the world to someone else. My volunteer work with Blessings in a Backpack has taught me to give back and appreciate my community.

The Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award

Stacy Marks Nisenbaum was active in Louisville BBYO and had a special devotion to Jewish camp, even choosing a career in Jewish communal service serving as the Associate Regional Director of BBYO’s Lone Star Region. To honor her memory, three friends established this camp scholarship to enable youth to attend Camp Beber or a national BBYO convention each year. The Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award is presented to incoming high school juniors or seniors who are leaders in BBYO, strengthening and growing the program, while staying active at school and in the community at large.

The 2026 Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award goes to Noa Chottiner and Hailey Woods.

I have served on one of Louisville BBYO’s chapter boards, Jay Levine, for two terms as Morah and Sh’licha. I have attended five regional events with those being two Drew Corson Basketball Tournaments, two Spring Conventions, and snow tubing. I have attended numerous chapter events and an International Convention. In addition to BBYO, I have been very engaged in the Jewish community. I attended LBSY through eighth grade and then worked as a madricha for two years. I attended HSJS for two years and was confirmed in 2025. I attended Kesher Sundays this year and plan to return next year. I am most proud of representing the Jewish People at our annual World Fest. This past year, I volunteered at the Sonny & Janet Meyer Food Pantry and participated in their certificate course designed to help teens learn life skills. – Noa Chottiner

BBYO has become one of the biggest parts of my life because it has given me a place where I truly feel like I belong. Since joining, I have met so many amazing people, grown closer to my community, and become more confident in myself as both a leader and a person. Through events like Kings Island Kickoff, Fall Convention, Spring Convention, and many Jay Levine events, I have been able to make friendships and memories that I will carry with me for a long time…leadership positions have taught me responsibility, communication, and how important it is to help others feel included. – Hailey Woods

The Ellen Faye Garmon Award

The Garmon Award is given annually in memory of Ellen Faye Garmon, a teenager who died in July 1968 in a tragic accident. She was actively involved in Jewish life through BBYO and the Jewish Community Center. The Ellen Faye Garmon Award goes to incoming high school juniors or seniors who demonstrate leadership and are involved in their BBYO chapter and community, working to strengthen and grow both.

The 2026 Ellen Faye Garmon Award goes to Norah Corson and Brody Bailen.

I am fairly new to BBYO. I have been a member for 2.5 years, but I had never fully exercised my Jewish identity until August of last year. I was pressured into running for chapter board, which led to my first regional event of RLTI(Regional Leadership Training Institute). Saying that I loved it is an understatement. If someone were to ask anyone in my region if they knew if I liked BBYO, they would say that I absolutely LOVE it. At BBYO, not only do I get to meet countless new people and create bonds that are forever-lasting, but I also get to explore my Jewish identity, as well as find my true self and belonging. BBYO is my home. Being with people from different backgrounds that never judge one another, and knowing that we all have one thing in common- it’s a feeling that I know I will never get to experience anywhere else. – Norah Corson

My Jewish identity has been shaped from the day I was born. Shabbat dinners at my grandparents’ house were a weekly occurrence throughout my childhood. We took a family trip to Israel before I took my first steps. However, in myearly teenage years, with my Bar Mitzvah occurring during Covid, I began to feel disconnected from the Jewish community. That changed when I joined BBYO. Suddenly, I was spending more time with other Jewish kids. Since joining, I have had the opportunity to be involved in many different fun activities, but what I enjoy most are the simple gatherings at local restaurants where I get to sit around the table with friends who understand what it means to be Jewish. I feel fortunate that I have been able to meet and become friends with kids from other local schools as well as kids from other KIO cities. – Brody Bailen