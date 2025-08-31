The 2025 Mazin Art Exhibition is a legacy of vision and visuals 

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

It was long ago, inside a second-grade classroom somewhere in 1920s Chicago, when a girl named Bernice Spitz caught the art bug.

“Her teachers gave her crayons and paper, and she just never stopped after that,” her daughter Marilyn Mazin Miller recalled, speaking about the woman who’d become a celebrated Louisville painter and eventually endow a fund, the Benjamin and Bernice Mazin Visual Arts Fund, to support a bi-annual, juried show: the Mazin Art Exhibition.

Bernice and her husband, attorney Benjamin Mazin, organized the first exhibition in 1994 at the former Jewish Community Center. In 2023, the exhibition moved to the new Trager Family JCC, where the 2025 edition opens Oct. 12 at the rear of the Weisberg Family Lobby, near the Kohn Family Town Square.

Benjamin Mazin died in 1997; Bernice passed away five years later in 2012. Their mutual legacy is bound up in the exhibition that bears their names – a demonstration of how aesthetics and identity, secular art and personal Judaism have become an intrinsic component of a building and its membership.

There are tangible benefits, too: $1,000 to the first-place winner; $750 and $500, respectively, for second and third place. The exhibition is open to artists ages 16 or older, working in any 2D or 3D medium. Artwork can be no larger than three feet in any dimension, with sculpture not weighing more than 50 pounds. Reproductions and jewelry are not eligible.

The call for entries went out in July – the deadline for submissions is Sept. 12. Louisville’s Claudia Hammer is this year’s judge.

Hammer brings “local influence as an artist, as a mentor to the art community, and experience working with galleries and with artists of all mediums,” said Erin Silliman, director of arts and ideas at the Trager Family JCC. “We’re very excited to have her come aboard.”

The 2023 exhibition drew 175 entries from 72 artists; judge Bette Levy chose 23 to be hung for public display. First place went to Debra Lott for her painting “Divided Light,” a portrait of a young Black woman.

Winning carries with it validation, and validation invariably feels good. But there are lots more practical reasons why a win is something to savor.

“I’ve been a professional artist for many years,” Lott said, “and I enter a lot of competitions, because artists aren’t always selling their work. So, when you win it’s a great financial addition to the support. It’s not cheap being an artist – you’re buying supplies and putting a lot of time in. But exposure is also great…I got a lot of emails saying, ‘Oh, I saw your work.’ I was surprised at how many people saw it, who I didn’t even know went to the (Trager Family Jewish) Community Center there.”

Bernice Mazin likely would have appreciated that kind of recognition.

“She had strong ideas,” her daughter Marilyn said. “Her work was about serenity, about passion. She wanted you to get involved in her work. It wasn’t realism; it was representational, although she could paint you exactly as I look at you. She was very well trained in the technical world of art.”

The Mazin household had a consistent, deliberate hierarchy: Bernice made art; Benjamin made money to make Bernice’s art possible. “She could buy all the supplies she needed, which she did,” Marilyn said. “I inherited her brushes – cases and cases. She (painted) the gamut – pastels, oils – she did all the different media.”

Her mother was always in a state of acute perception. “She talked about art all the time,” Marilyn recalled. “She was drawing with her eyes all the time. And I have to say, I’m somewhat like her: I may never remember your name or what you do – but if I see you again, I’ll remember that I saw you. It’s a kind of inherited visual memory.”

Louisville is a relatively small city, and its network of artists is, by definition, closely intertwined. Consequently, “in an effort to put distance and eliminate some biases, when artists submit their work they’re giving their names, but when I give their entry to the juror, they’re anonymous,” Silliman said.

Organizers have considered tapping jurors from elsewhere. Still, there are tangible advantages to staying local. “Louisville has such a rich community of artists, that it’s neat to honor an artist from within with the title of juror,” she said. “Having a local juror also encourages local artists to come. It’s important to see one another lifted up – ‘I want to participate because my friend is participating, too.’”

“If you know someone’s a professional artist – that they didn’t just start doing this yesterday and they’ve juried a lot of shows, then I think they’re trustworthy to have that job,” Lott said. “There are other organizations in town that have competitions, like the Louisville Visual Art [Association], and a lot of times they’ll bring in outside people to judge – but sometimes it’s just (someone from) their own organization. If you choose the right person, I think you’re okay.”

Another factor is the inevitably of change. Indeed, the transition from the old JCC to the new Trager Family JCC in the Spring of 2022 meant reconsidering how the Mazin Art Exhibition would be presented in 2023.

“What was so great and so encouraging is that our 2023 show was so successful,” Silliman said. “And what I loved most about it was that the art was in the main lobby and people had to walk past it, as opposed to having to make the choice to walk into a gallery room. We touched a lot more people that way and maybe started more conversations. We were able to define this new building not necessarily by wall space, but as an art space.”

Reminder: The deadline for submitting works to be considered for the 2025 Mazin Art Exhibition is Sept. 12. You can get more information about entry requirements by going online at jewishlouisville.org/mazinart.

Support for the Mazin Art Exhibition comes from the Benjamin and Bernice Mazin Visual Arts Fund, the Annette Simon Sagerman Special Events Fund and the Irving Klempner Jewish Cultural Arts Fund.