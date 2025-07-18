Statement from the Jewish Federation of Louisville regarding allegations of disturbing conduct by a University of Kentucky employee calling for Israel’s destruction

The Jewish Communities of Louisville and Lexington have been made aware of allegations of disturbing conduct by a University of Kentucky employee calling for Israel’s destruction.



We thank President Eli Capilouto for his swift, principled, and courageous response to the recent antisemitic incident at the University of Kentucky. His firm condemnation of hate, coupled with clear actions to protect student safety and uphold civil rights, reflects the best of university leadership. We especially commend his thoughtful balance—affirming both freedom of expression and the university’s duty to safeguard a respectful, inclusive environment. President Capilouto has set a powerful example of integrity and moral clarity in the face of extremism.



Signed,



Beth Salamon Jewish Community of Louisville Board Chair

Sara Klein Wagner, Jewish Community of Louisville President & CEO

Aaron Ann Cole and Jill Angelucci, Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass Board Co-Presidents

Mindy Haas, Executive Director, Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass



Read President Capilouto’s statement here: https://pres.uky.edu/news/important-message-our-community