Statement from the Jewish Federation of Louisville and Jewish Federations of North America regarding the murder of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, DC on the evening of May 21, 2025

The Jewish Federation of Louisville and Jewish Federations of North America are horrified at the murder of two Israeli embassy employees outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.



Federations are working closely with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and our security partners to monitor the situation, gain a fuller picture of what transpired, and keep our communities informed.



The safety and security of the community is our top priority, and we will not rest until that safety is fully restored.



Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones and to our colleagues at AJC, whose event was being held at the museum. As AJC CEO Ted Deutch said, “This is a shocking act of violence and our community is holding each other tighter tonight. At this painful moment, we mourn with the victims’ families, loved ones, and all of Israel.”



May their memories be for a blessing.