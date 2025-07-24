State of the J: Summer may be ending, but plenty of joy-filled beginnings await

By Thomas Wissinger

It’s almost over, and after 12 years, I still have not gotten used to it. It’s mid-July, a little over a week after July 4th, and it’s almost over. During the last two weeks we have had an average daily high temperature of 91 degrees…and it’s almost over. Summer is almost over!!!

Ok, summer doesn’t officially end for another two months, but the unofficial end of summer, the start of the new school year, is less than three weeks away. I’ve had my own children in the JCPS school system for 10 years and still, each year, the start of the school year takes me by surprise. Growing up in Pennsylvania I remember when our school year started the day after Labor Day, and then when the school year shifted one week forward, to the week before Labor Day, I recall the BIG deal that that was. Toto, I’m not in Pennsylvania anymore.

Now, I always loved the end of summer and I still do. Growing up, for me, the end of summer signaled the start of football season, which meant putting the pads back on and getting back out on the field with many of my friends. The end of the summer pool season meant that fall’s cooler weather, and its own bonfire season, were just around the corner! Yes, summer ending also meant the end of carefree days and earlier bedtimes, but it also signaled the restarting of many of the activities (okay, sports) that I had missed for far too long.

However, as I’ve gotten older, I now see the end of summer as a marker of time. It is an end to one of life’s chapters and the start of another of life’s stories. But is that not what life is: the collection of an infinite number of moments, that when looked at in their totality, makes up our lives’ journey? And isn’t our journey what helps mold us into who we are?

Ok, ok, enough of the philosophical; let’s return to the practical. At the Trager Family JCC, the start of summer means saying “hello” or “welcome back” to many of our new/old friends. Every year in the spring, our Camp, Aquatics and ELC teams gear up for the arrival of hundreds of kids and families onto our campus and into our buildings.

The Camp J team spends hundreds of hours preparing programming, working with vendors and hiring and training summer staff in a collective effort to welcome nearly 300 rising first through eighth graders onto our campus every week for Camp J. Our Aquatics team scrubs, cleans, and paints our outdoor pool complex. We hire dozens of lifeguards in preparation for the hundreds of members who look forward to spending their summer afternoons, mornings and evenings sitting around, or diving into, one of our outdoor pools. And the teachers in our ELC program prepare to welcome our youngest campers to the Roth Family Education Center. Some of our young campers are with us only for the summer, while for others, their summer adventure is just the beginning of a magical school year they will spend with us.

None of this is surprising if you have been on our campus over the last few weeks, as I’m sure you have seen our camp counselors and lifeguards working so hard to make everyone’s time with us the best it could be. However, you may not notice the other members of our team who work diligently to bring these wonderful experiences to our community. Our Facilities and Security teams work to ensure our grounds and facilities can welcome all of our summer friends, while keeping our community safe and thriving. Our Marketing and IT teams help connect our staff to our members, and our FMS housekeeping team meets a host of demands as our attendance swells on our campus during the summer.

And this is by no means an all-inclusive list. From AgeWell to Finance, from Philanthropy to Membership, every member of our JCL team works tirelessly to create the “magic” of summer for everyone who comes to our home on Dutchmans Lane.

As we turn the page on summer, our JCL team will be here to welcome you back as you begin the next chapter in your life’s journey. For those kids that had a great time at Camp J, why not give our Before and After School program, Kids Night Out, or Schools Out Days programs a try? If you enjoyed meeting friends at the outdoor pool, you can continue those meetups indoors at the Yarmuth Family Aquatic Center. When the weather cools (yes, it will happen), all fitness enthusiasts are welcome to bring their workouts inside our fitness center and/or take a few (or many) laps around our indoor track. And for those of us who just want to take a break and escape from life’s daily grind, how about checking out a CenterStage show, art exhibit, the Louisville Jewish Film Festival or educational speaker?

So, I guess I am trying to say two things: First, thank you! Thank you to all of our members and the community that we are not only serving, but building, each day here at the Trager Family JCC. I gave thanks to our staff earlier – but none of us would be here if it weren’t for all of you who’ve given us a chance to be a part of your and your families’ lives.

And second, please don’t let the end of summer make you a stranger. Come spend your cooler autumn and frigid winter days with us, as well. As the days grow shorter, we will turn our lights on a little earlier inviting you to enjoy all that we offer. And when we get to spring of next year, we can all once again anticipate the coming summer as we mark another trip around the sun.

Thomas Wissinger is Vice President of the Jewish Community of Louisville and Executive Director of the Trager Family JCC.