Something extraordinary is happening at the Trager Family JCC

By Lenae Price

Our community is rising to meet the moment.

On May 11th, the Jewish Community of Louisville officially kicked off the “Building on Our Promise” capital campaign, a bold $29 million vision to expand connection, belonging, wellness, and Jewish engagement for generations to come.

Nearly 80 longtime supporters, community leaders, and philanthropists gathered in the backyard of Kate and Allan Latts’ home to hear about the momentum behind the campaign and the plans unfolding on the Jewish Heritage Fund Campus.

Campaign Co-Chairs Kate Latts and Steve Trager welcomed guests alongside Vice-Chairs Marsha Roth and Alexander Blieden, reflecting on both the significance of this moment and the extraordinary growth the community has experienced in recent years.

Steve spoke movingly about looking around the gathering and seeing so many people he grew up with at the JCC, reflecting on the friendships, memories, and sense of community that has shaped his life. He shared how proud he is of what this community has built together and how the Trager Family JCC has become “exactly what we hoped it would be — a place that brings people together, reflects the very best of Jewish values, and creates a genuine sense of belonging.”

“When I was asked to co-chair the campaign, I thought how could I say no,” shared Kate Latts. “This is our moment to fuel the momentum of the vibrancy of our Jewish community for generations to come.”

That same sense of personal connection and shared purpose is reflected throughout the campaign leadership team. Vice-Chair Marsha Roth recently shared, “I first came to the Louisville JCC as a BBG teenager from Columbus, Ohio. Little did I know that Louisville’s JCC and the people inside it would change my life. I am passionate about the impact this community has on all our lives and excited to help us continue to grow.”

Vice-Chair Alexander Blieden echoed that sentiment, sharing, “The campaign is deeply important to me because our JCC serves as the glue that brings our local Jewish community together. I am proud to support the expansion of the JCC – an investment that my children and so many families in Louisville will benefit from for generations to come.”

The evening highlighted the remarkable success of the Trager Family JCC, with Tom Wissinger, Executive Director of the Trager Family JCC, describing a campus that is “bursting at the seams” as participation continues to grow across programs, camp, wellness, and Jewish life experiences. Since opening the new facility in 2022, membership has doubled, and the JCC is now serving more Jewish member households than it has in decades. Sara Klein Wagner, President & CEO of Jewish Community of Louisville, also shared the broader vision for the future and the lasting impact the expansion will have on our Jewish Community for generations to come.

One of the evening’s most exciting moments came with remarks from Karen Abrams, Chair of Jewish Heritage Fund, and Jennifer Tuvlin, Vice-Chair and Chair of the Jewish Life Committee, both spoke about JHF’s partnership and support for the project. Over the past year, JHF engaged in an extensive vetting process that included presentations, campus tours, financial review, and detailed discussions about the long-term impact of the expansion. In the end, the JHF Board voted unanimously to commit an $8 million cornerstone gift along with a $10 million matching gift toward the campaign.

The excitement throughout the evening was palpable as guests learned that the JHF commitment, combined with the generosity of early donors, has already secured over $21 million toward the campaign’s $29 million goal.

The campaign is currently in its advance, or quiet, phase, with leadership conversations underway among longtime partners and community philanthropists before a broader public phase begins. While much of this work is happening behind the scenes, community members can expect to see visible progress soon, with groundbreaking of the Benovitz Pavilion anticipated in the coming months.

This campaign is about ensuring that every person searching for connection, belonging, and Jewish community has a place to walk through the doors and know they belong. In the end, that is what makes a community truly extraordinary.

Lenae Price is Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC.