Some synagogues close again as Delta variant continues to spread

By Lee Chottiner

Community Editor

(Editor’s note: This is a revised version of an earlier story.)

Just one month ago, Louisville synagogues were throwing off the shackles imposed by a year-old COVID pandemic, opening their buildings for worship and loosening restrictions on wearing masks and permitting more social interaction.

Then came Delta, a highly transmissible variant of COVID.

Now, with just one month before the High Holy Days, and with case rates on the rise nationwide, including Jefferson County, synagogue leaders are making the difficult decision to retrench.

Two synagogues, Adath Jeshurun and Keneseth Israel, have announced they are closing their buildings until further notice; AJ, on Sunday, Aug. 8; KI, today.

Further, AJ has said its closure will extend through the High Holy Days, when services, for the second year in a row, will be livestreamed and Zoomed.

KI has not yet decided what it will do about the holy days, according to its executive director, Yonatan Yussman. “We’re assessing day by day,” he said.

If KI stays closed for the High Holy Days, it will come as a major disappointment to Rabbi Ben Freed who will be marking his first Days of Awe period as spiritual leader of the congregation.

Freed said he will regret not meeting “all those congregants that I haven’t met yet [or] seeing Keneseth Israel filled with people,” if the services are virtual.

“I was looking forward to being more karov, more near, this year. It’s really said that we’ll [possibly] be more rachok, more distant,” he added, in a reference to Isaiah 57:19.

COVID contagion rates are up nationwide because of the Delta variant. As of Thursday, Louisville Metro was still at orange status, which indicates an “accelerated” incidence rate, reporting 1,230 confirmed cases last week, an average of 22.9 cases per 100,000 people, and two deaths.

Nationally, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in nearly every state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the current seven-day moving average of daily new cases stands at 66,606, a 64.1 percent increase over the previous period.

In addition to the synagogues, the Jewish Community Center has announced that it will again require masks in all indoor public spaces as of 5 p.m. today, including children in kindergarten or older. Vaccinated adults are not required to wear masks while exercising in Health & Wellness areas.

So far, only two Louisville synagogues have announced shutdowns, but the others are reinstituting safeguards.

Temple Shalom has made masks mandatory while in the building, and it now requires that all visits to the synagogue, aside from worship services, be by appointment.

The Temple also has a mandatory mask rule. Further, its Reopening Task Force will meet next week to consider new guidelines, “then as often as we need to [meet] between now and the High Holy Days,” said Temple President Dr. Michael Salamon. “We’re going to provide a safe environment for our members; that is our mission.”

AJ and Anshei Sfard never lifted their mask policies.

Rabbi Robert Slosberg said AJ’s decision to close was done in consultation with a panel of seven physicians, local and national, representing various specialties and religions.

“They unanimously feel that this is in the best interest [of the congregation],” Slosberg said. “The Delta variant is so infectious.”

“We do this with a very heavy heart,” he added, “but our position has been that we will do whatever our doctors tell us…and that is what we have done.”

AJ had been scheduled to complete its reopening on Aug. 9, when its morning minyans were to resume in person.

All that is now on hold.

“This thing is so contagious and easy to get,” Slosberg said. “There’s a growing number of break-through COVID cases [among vaccinated people], which alarmed all the doctors, and the pediatricians were showing a dramatic uptick in children.”

“This is a tragedy,” he added.

He hopes the variant will quickly sweep over the country and then “plummet,” which is apparently happening in the United Kingdom. But he said that is contingent on what the unvaccinated do.

“We should never have gotten to this point,” Slosberg said. “The only good thing that will come out of this Delta variant is that it will encourage some people on the fence to get vaccinated, but there’s going to be more and more deaths, and it’s needless.”