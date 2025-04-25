ShinShinim’s April activities span from Partnership to Pesach

By ShinShinim, Kyla and Eden

Guest Columnists

Hi everyone!

We’ve had such a meaningful and exciting month, and we’re so happy to share all that’s happened — and all that’s still to come.

The month began with our incredible Hour to Honor event on April 6 at the Trager Family JCC. During this event, participants chose to dedicate one hour of sports activity in memory of a fallen Israeli soldier. In the lobby, we displayed biographies and photos of these brave individuals. Sharing their beautiful stories was deeply important to us.

This occasion was also a fundraiser, and we are proud to share that we raised over $1,000 for our Partnership2Gether region in Israel, the Western Galilee. These funds will go toward rebuilding communities that have been evacuated or affected since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Participants shared how meaningful it was to dedicate their time in honor of someone who gave their life. Many visitors described feeling a powerful connection to Israel and a deep appreciation for the opportunity to learn the story of a fallen soldier. We also shared photos and details of the event with family members and friends of the soldiers we honored. Their responses were incredibly moving. They expressed heartfelt gratitude for every effort made to remember and recognize their loved ones. We are truly honored to have been able to show our support from right here in Louisville. We hope to continue their legacies by sharing their stories and keeping their memories alive.

Continuing in the spirit of remembrance, we are humbled to be leading this year’s community-wide Yom HaZikaron ceremony, in collaboration with local congregations and organizations. On April 29, we will come together to mourn, reflect, and honor those who are no longer with us. We warmly invite you all to attend this meaningful gathering.

This month also marked 80 years since the end of the Holocaust, and we recognized this historic milestone with a moving L’dor Vador-themed Yom HaShoah community commemoration and a “Zikaron Basalon” gathering in the community. This intimate event featured personal stories from Holocaust survivors and open discussions about memory, legacy, and resilience. Thank you to everyone who joined us to honor this moment in Jewish history.

Of course, April also means Passover! We hope you all had a joyful holiday. We had such a great time teaching kids about this special tradition, making Seder plates at Spring Break Camp and during a PJ Library event. And for our teens? We hosted a super fun Chocolate Seder with Teen Connect — a full mock Seder with only chocolate and candy. What could be better than that?

We’ll be ending this month at BBYO’s Spring Convention, where we’re excited to lead a volunteer activity alongside our fellow ShinShinim from Cincinnati for teens from Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.

And finally, our Hebrew word of the month is:

זיכרון‭ ‬(Zikaron) — Remembrance.