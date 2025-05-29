Shaping the future of Jewish Louisville —Together

By Lenae Price

VP & Chief Philanthropy Officer

When my husband Jordan and I moved to Louisville in 2011, we didn’t know a single person. We had no family here and no real sense of what to expect. But within a few months Jordan was cast in a CenterStage production, and everything began to fall into place—as if this had always been where we were meant to be. It felt bashert.

Very quickly, the JCC became our home base. It’s where we met friends who became chosen family, where our children began their Jewish journeys in the Early Learning Center, and where I found meaningful work supporting programs that brought joy, connection, and purpose to our community. Over time, Louisville truly became our home, and not just for us, but for our extended family, too. Because of this incredible community, 11 of our family members now live in Louisville. And just this month we celebrated our oldest daughter becoming a Bat Mitzvah, with our youngest headed to Jewish overnight camp for the first time this summer.

Some of you may remember me from my earlier years on staff, when I led fundraising for CenterStage and other initiatives, and worked alongside passionate lay leaders and colleagues to bring events such as the 125 Gala, L’Dor V’Dor, and Israel at 70 to life. In recent years, I’ve worked with corporations and nonprofit organizations across the country, helping them clarify their messages and deepen their missions. Through it all, one truth has remained constant: When communities collaborate and lead together, anything is possible.

That’s why I’m so excited and honored to return to the Jewish Community of Louisville (Jewish Federation and Trager Family JCC) in a new role as Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer. Because at its heart, this work is about all of us joining together to build something lasting, meaningful, and strong.

What Philanthropy Really Means

Philanthropy often gets boiled down to fundraising, but in Jewish life, it’s so much more than that. It’s how we live out arevut (mutual responsibility). It’s how we do tzedakah, not just as a generous act, but as a commitment to justice and community.

It’s not just about making a donation. It’s about showing up. It’s a camp counselor who keeps in touch with their campers year-round. It’s a volunteer who delivers a meal or helps plan a holiday event. It’s families who give in honor of their grandparents, and donors who believe in the next generation. It’s also what powers our Federation, our Trager Family JCC, and the many local and global programs that help Jewish life thrive.

A Vision That’s Rooted in Us

As we look toward the future of philanthropy at JCL, our approach is grounded in values and fueled by collaboration. We know the best ideas and the biggest impact come when we bring our heads and hearts together. Here are the three areas we’ll be focusing on as we grow:

Strengthening Relationships

Great philanthropy starts with strong relationships. Whether it’s with donors, volunteers, participants, staff, or community partners, we’re focusing on building meaningful connections—ones rooted in trust, gratitude, and shared purpose. Everyone has something to offer, and everyone deserves to feel seen and appreciated for it.

Expanding the Circle

Our community is growing and evolving, and we want to make sure that everyone who wants to be part of Jewish life in Louisville feels welcome. That means reaching new and younger donors, engaging unaffiliated Jews, and inviting new voices to the table. Whether someone gives a gift, shares their story, volunteers on a committee, or shows up to help, there’s a place for everyone in this work.

Telling Our Story

We’re lucky to be part of a community where incredible things happen every day, from a preschooler singing Shabbat songs in the lobby, a senior finding companionship over a weekly lunch, or a teen returning home from Israel with a stronger sense of identity. These stories show us how powerful Jewish life can be and how much of it is made possible through collective support. We’ll keep lifting up these voices so everyone can see the impact they’re part of.

Moving Forward, Together

The Jewish Community of Louisville has built something truly special: a community that celebrates tradition, supports one another, and keeps showing up in moments of both joy and challenge. Philanthropy is what helps us keep that momentum going and ensures it’s here for generations to come.

This isn’t the work of one person or one department. It’s a partnership with lay leaders, staff, donors, volunteers, rabbis, educators, parents, grandparents, and community members of all backgrounds. When we work together, we’re not just raising funds, we’re raising each other up.

An Open Invitation

This community has so much to be proud of and so many possibilities ahead. As we move forward, we’ll keep honoring the strengths that got us here while making room for new energy, new ideas, and new collaborations.

To everyone who has supported JCL with time, heart, or resource, thank you. To those who are just starting to explore how to get involved, we’re ready to meet you where you are. Whether it’s a conversation, a coffee, a shared project, or a new connection, you’re invited.

Fourteen years ago, the Jewish community opened a door for me and my family. Now, the door is open for you and yours. Let’s keep building something amazing—together.

With gratitude,

Lenae Price

Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer

Jewish Community of Louisville

lprice@jewishlouisville.org