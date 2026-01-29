Sara’s View: Voices are sounding the alarm – and it’s our responsibility to listen

By Sara Klein Wagner

What was it like 90 years ago, 180 years ago, 300 years – when news took its time making its way throughout a town or village, much less across the globe? As I sit here on a cold snowy day, I can only imagine receiving a letter, listening to a radio without the benefit of pictures, reading the story in a newspaper, or a traveler sharing an update from far, far away. That was then, and this is now.

“Every facet of life is affected.” “People are terrified.” “At the end of the day, we’re not okay, but we’re trying.” Thousands of protestors are being killed.” “I have not heard from family members.”

These quotes are not from a history book, a movie, or even the imagination of a fiction writer. These are the voices of people from this week – voices that need to be shared.

On a call with Jewish Federation executives this week, St. Paul Federation CEO David Kaplan provided a briefing on the situation in Minneapolis, including, “I wish I could give you ten concrete actions to take. People say, ‘How can we help?’ And I don’t really have anything for you, other than one thing, and that’s to tell people what’s happening here.

“What’s happening here is not being seen by much of the country. And no, we are not okay, we’re not backing down, but much of life exists in gray areas, and this just isn’t one of them.”

Just days earlier, a group of us heard from members of the Trager Family JCC – including Niloofar Sabzevari, a JCC member for well over a decade. Having sought asylum from Iran many years ago, she told of the horrors unfolding on the streets of Iran right now. Niloo has family in Iran, where contact is inconsistent and difficult, and she fears for their safety. Niloo made it clear that thousands of protesters have been killed. “Throughout Iran, there are direct firings of live ammunition at windows of residential homes,” and “protestors are being buried alive – these are crimes against humanity.”

Niloo also asked us “Where are the people who protested for Palestinians? And why is the media not speaking up? Persians once had better lives, and these archaic restrictions did not exist.”

Niloo is adamant about the need to inform – sharing photos, videos and reports including, “the crime is far more horrific than previously imagined, and large parts of it remain hidden from view.” And of course, she is concerned for her family and young people, including her nephew who has witnessed so much terror.

Niloo has also been there for us. On October 9, 2023, Niloo showed up to stand with our Jewish community attending the solidarity rally following the October 7th terrorist attack. She stood with us sharing her deep belief that both Israel and the citizens of Iran face the same threat and must stand united.

David and Niloo do not know each other, yet there is a commonality in their sorrow, fear and exhaustion. Listening to each of them, I was acutely aware that listening alone will not solve the problem – but also aware that it isn’t an option not to listen. I remember visiting Israel in 2006 after the war with Lebanon, also during the war with Hamas and most recently just a few months ago. Each time, every person we met with was grateful to be heard and seen.

David and Niloo and so many more have something vital to say, and it is up to us to listen. Niloo is part of our Trager JCC family – she shared that the JCC provides a respite where she can cry out her tears as she swims laps, giving her the strength to go home and be present for her family.

We will continue to give Niloo’s story and others a place to be told. Our Jewish Community Relations Council plans to welcome Louisvillians from Iran to tell their stories. We will also ensure that the voices from Minnesota and other communities are shared.

As Jews, we often reflect on resilience. I reached out to Stephanie Chauss, CEO of the Minnesota JCC’s locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, who shared the following reply: “Thank you so much for your note! It is so heart wrenching and heartwarming. Watching all of this unfold with no respect for humanity and then being a part of a community that is exhibiting so much humanity is very special. Know that sharing the story of what is happening on the ground in Minnesota, builds our strength and resolve to show up in big and small ways.”

So, on this cold snowy day in Louisville, I ask you to join me in finding more opportunities to listen to those from far and near. The news and technology are in front of us – let’s seek out and honor the people waiting to be heard.

Sara Klein Wagner is President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC.