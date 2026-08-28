Sara’s View: In this month of Elul, a time for reflection, anticipation and renewed vision 

By Sara Klein Wagner

Like many of you, every year during Elul (the Jewish month leading us to Rosh Hashanah) I honor the tradition of reflecting and taking account of the previous year while looking toward the future.

In my experience as a Jewish communal professional, my first instinct is to somehow measure what I’ve accomplished (or at least tried to accomplish) during the past 12 months – in other words, to count. After all, counting is an intrinsic Jewish approach to experiencing the world around us: We must count ten people to ensure we have a minyan to read Torah or say Kaddish for a loved one, and we watch for three stars in the sky to know Shabbat is over. Yet while we often measure the success of a gathering simply “by the numbers,” Elul seems like the right time of year to consider the non-quantitative part of the equation.

Back in 2016, Rabbi Irwin Kula spent several days in Louisville, culminating with a community-wide event titled “Embracing Change.” That evening was a great success; it was well attended, providing Rabbi Kula an opportunity to encourage the entire Jewish community, including leaders, that it was past time to challenge the status quo and open the door for new thinking. I have thought a lot about his visit over the last ten years, including a semi-private conversation we shared about “flourishing.” Rabbi Kula suggested that our ultimate purpose is to help every Jewish Louisvillian flourish. That brings up an important question: If flourishing is the most important imperative, how might we know if it’s successful? How can we measure it?

Measuring individual flourishing means acknowledging that each of us is unique – none of us starts or ends up in the exact same place. We need and learn from robust surveys and follow-ups. And at the end of the day, for me the most important component is what affects a person, a family, a group of friends – the respect, love, support, relationships and experiences that make us who we are. I think about our communal story, along with all the pride, joy, and challenges we face. Through it all, flourishing is happening and has clearly happened for many years. I can connect the dots through generations – when two young parents meet each other at a community event, and when their babies eventually become lifelong friends. The cumulative impact of relationships is everywhere – from a recently relocated young family introduced to Jewish Louisville at our recent Shalom Y’all Block Party, to our current 22-member board, including 13 members who did not grow up Louisville, to BBYO alumni who continue getting together for decades after graduation. We are in the “people business” for one’s lifetime. The impact does not blossom with one program or one interaction, but through ongoing relationships.

When I accepted this position 11 years ago, no one said it would be easy or boring. That’s true. During these 11 years, we have experienced bomb threats, COVID, October 7th, and confronted an alarming rise in antisemitism. On a positive note, my glass is always more than half-full. Opening the new front doors at the Trager Family JCC has allowed us to expand our reach, welcoming thousands each week. We created SAFE Louisville, and over the past year, proudly worked side by side with other community leaders to launch the Year of Civil Discourse.

I’m the first to admit that I measure life in numbers all the time. I have been a runner (ok, a jogger) for 40 years, and I keep track of my miles and pace. I have a list of books I’ve read and audio books I’ve completed this year (the audio version of Barbra Streisand’s memoir My Name is Barbra is 48 hours long – but I will finish it).

I truly believe that when you’re trying to measure success, participation is as vital an indicator as how the experiences themselves and your interactions make you feel. Our new vision statement, created by our board this past year, is genuine and direct: Louisville is one of the most welcoming and desirable communities for Jewish people to call home. In that spirit, I know I’ve found my way home, and that some milestone numbers are more meaningful than others as I proudly mark my 36th year as a Louisville Jewish professional where I started as JCRC director. And I am grateful to be part of something so special seeing the lives impacted and yes – flourishing.

This High Holiday season, I will continue to reflect on the lifelong impact of the work we support and the lives we change and enhance. In that spirit, with abundant gratitude, I wish you a sweet and healthy New Year – Shana Tova!

Sara Klein Wagner is President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC.