Sarah Harlan named executive director of National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section has a new executive director: Sarah Harlan, currently head of The Temple’s religious school and the Louisville High School of Jewish Studies.

Harlan will begin her new job on Oct. 2. She succeeds Nancy Chazen, who left NCJW in late July to become The Temple’s executive director.

“I’m excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead NCJW, Louisville Section, as we continue our impactful, meaningful work and advocacy activities in the community,” Harlan said in a statement released earlier today (Sept. 11). “Our mission to be a leading voice and engage our members in this work is more critical than ever.”

Harlan has deep roots in Louisville’s Jewish community. Apart from her posts at The Temple, for seven years she’s administered (and will continue to do so) the weekly Chavurat Shalom programs and lunches for area seniors, and serves as board chair of CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC.

“My mom, of blessed memory, gifted me a lifetime membership to NCJW when I graduated from college,” Harlan told Community today. “She was also a lifetime member and volunteered for NCJW through her 80’s. I served on the board here for several years and also on the board of the Kansas City section when we lived there, so I’ve been connected for a long time. When the job was posted I thought, maybe I’ll just find out what the position entails.”

“We are looking forward to working with Sarah,” NCJW board president Joyce Bridge said today. “We know she’ll have a very positive impact on our organization as we move into the next generation of making a difference in the community and beyond.”