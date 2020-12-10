RedEye reporters interviewed by NPR on Hitler quotes story

Satchel and Cooper Walton, the Manual RedEye journalists who broke the shocking news about the Kentucky State Police quoting Adolf Hitler in a training slideshow for cadets, will be guests today on the NPR program On Point. The program will air at 7 p.m. on WFPL, 89.3 FM, but also can be listened to online by clicking here. Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban, will also be a guest. An excerpt from taped comments by Sara Klein Wagner, Jewish Community of Louisville president and CEO, also is included.