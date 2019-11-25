Picture this: Lion of Judah

Twenty-seven members of the Lion of Judah gathered at Spring Run Farm on Sunday, Nov. 17, for their annual members appreciation program – a catered event. Lion of Judah is a giving society for women who have contributed $5,000 or more to the Jewish Federation of Louisville. As a highlight to the event, the women held a video conference with a Joint Distribution Committee representative in Budapest, who spoke about the challenges facing Jewish identity in Eastern Europe. (Community photos by Jessica Budnick)