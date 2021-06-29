Picture This: Archive Shots

This is the fifth in a series of photo galleries made possible by the Louisville Jewish Archives Committee. The panel is seeking help from Community readers to identify photos from its collection, which depicts 100 years of Jewish life in Louisville. Many of the photos will be retained by the JCC, but some will be given to The Filson Historical Society. Email pictureID@jewishlouisville.org with any IDs you can make. To see these photos online visit jewishlouisville.org/community-online. Visit filsonhistorical.org/events/events-calendar/ to learn about upcoming events offered by the Filson Historical Society.