Picture This: Annual Meeting

The Jewish Community of Louisville Annual Meeting was held July 8 in the Patio Gallery of the JCC. Wade and Alice Houston received this year’s Blanche B. Ottenheimer Award – the community’s highest honor. Other recipients were Kathleen Horn (the Arthur S. Kling Award); and Marsha Roth (the Ronald and Marie Abrams Volunteer of the Year Award). BBYO leaders were recognized for their achievements; a new board of directors was elected; and Dr. Ralph Green, the chair of the board, gave a synopsis of the past year’s highlights and a look ahead for the JCL. (Community photos by Robbyn McClain)