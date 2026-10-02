NextGen’s Gather Grants jump-start the power of community connection

By Abigail Goldberg

Guest Columnist

Jewish young adults seek meaningful ways to connect to Jewish life, to one another, and to the Louisville community.

NextGen at the Jewish Federation of Louisville helps to create those opportunities through engaging programs, grassroots gatherings, and leadership experiences for young adults ages 22–45.

One of the ways we are making those connections happen is through Gather Grants, which provide funding for young adults to create their own Jewish gatherings. Grants of up to $180 are available for small gatherings such as Shabbat dinners, social outings, wellness activities, Jewish learning, or arts and cultural experiences. Gather Grants make it easy for young adults to bring people together in a way that feels authentic to them. A host might invite friends who are already connected to the Jewish community, reach out to someone new, or use the gathering as a means of bringing different circles of friends together.

Larger grant opportunities are also available for individuals, groups, and community partners interested in collaborating with us. These grants allow NextGen to partner with returning hosts, organizations, and community members to expand their reach and create experiences that have an even greater potential impact.

In last year’s cycle of Gather Grants, 18 grants were awarded to 12 hosts to support gatherings with more than 230 total attendees. These experiences are not just individual events, but opportunities for young adults to create a thriving Jewish community in the future.

For Rivka, Gather Grants offered an opportunity to take an event she was already planning and turn it into something even more meaningful. Her most recent Gather Grant supported a Seudat Shlishit (Shabbat afternoon meal) for women, bringing participants together to connect with old and new friends. “I enjoy putting together events that bring people from the community together to connect with each other and their Judaism in a meaningful, purposeful way,” Rivka shared. She described the gathering as an uplifting and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

Rivka encourages anyone with a proposal to apply for a Gather Grant. “Besides the financial support, they offer help and ideas for planning,” she explained. For her, the experience was empowering, not only because it helped bring one gathering to life, but because it gave her the confidence to continue creating opportunities that foster connection and strengthen the community.

Past Gather Grant events have included Shabbat dinners, a Passover Seder, baking and cooking programs, craft nights, dinner and a CenterStage show, and a day at Churchill Downs.

Behind NextGen is a committee of eight young leaders who welcome new participants, share ideas, and connect NextGen to the broader Louisville community. Our committee members — Elizabeth McCrary (chair), Abigail Geller, David Raffman, Yuvi Friedman, Ava Greenberg, Todd Hamilton and Kenya Chambers — bring their own experiences, strengths, and networks to the table as we work together to build a community that is welcoming, relevant, and vibrant.

With more than 250 young Jewish adults engaged within the last year, NextGen Louisville continues to grow. Whether you’re interested in attending an event, hosting a gathering, partnering on a program, or getting involved with our committee, there’s a place for you in NextGen.

Ready to turn an idea into a gathering? The Gather Grant application cycle is now open! Scan the QR code in the ad below to apply, or reach out to Abigail Goldberg, NextGen Engagement & Program Director, at [email protected] to learn more about Gather Grants and other ways to get involved with NextGen Louisville.

Abigail Goldberg is NextGen Engagement & Outreach Program Director at the Trager Family JCC and the Jewish Federation of Louisville.