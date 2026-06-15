Netanyahu under fire over Trump’s Iran deal

By Tovah Lazaroff, Grace Gilson

(JTA) — Israel threatened on Monday to retaliate against any Iranian strikes in the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement Sunday that a deal had been struck that would end hostilities between Washington and Tehran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“If Iran attacks Israel due to events in Lebanon — we will strike it with full force and make the power gap between us abundantly clear,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement to the media on Monday.

The U.S.-Iranian Memorandum of Understanding set to be signed in Geneva on Friday is also expected to end “military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” according to a post on X by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has played a key mediating role in the talks.

But whether that intention is fulfilled remains to be seen. Israel was not a party to Sunday’s agreement, which it fears will strengthen Iran and Hezbollah and fail to eliminate Tehran’s nuclear program. The deal was widely attacked across the Israeli political spectrum on Monday, including by some members of the current governing coalition, while Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stayed silent in the hours after the deal was announced.

Though Trump has strongly pressured Israel to comply with the agreement to end hostilities, Israel has objected to the inclusion of Lebanon in a deal between the United States and Iran. Israel joined the U.S. in attacking Iran at the end of February, and a few days later Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon attacked Israel.

In a statement to the media, Katz insisted that Israel had no intention of withdrawing its troops from southern Lebanon, where low-level fighting continued on Monday.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified this to U.S. President Trump and other senior American officials, and I also made this clear yesterday to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth,” Katz said.

Israel’s policy is to keep the IDF indefinitely in the security zones it’s established in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza in order to protect communities along the Israeli border, Katz added.

While the details of Sunday’s Memorandum of Understanding have not yet been publicly announced, it is expected to extend the shaky ceasefire of April 8 between Iran and the U.S. for 60 days, during which time the countries will negotiate a broader agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump told The New York Times on Sunday that he would renew military strikes on Iran if a nuclear agreement is not finalized.

The deal was widely attacked in Israel after its annoucement. Netanyahu, who is set to seek re-election in the fall, had hoped to secure a military victory that would prevent a nuclear Iran and bring about the fall of the Islamic Regime.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is one of Netanyahu’s governing partners but is not part of the prime minister’s Likud Party and often strays from the coalition’s official line, warned that it was “bad for Israel and the entire free world.”

He added on X, “We will have to continue the campaign to overthrow the regime ourselves and in creative ways and ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said the deal was a sign of failed leadership.

“Netanyahu lost the war. Netanyahu failed to deliver the goods – he collapsed when the moment of truth hit,” Lapid said when speaking to his Yesh Atid party’s faction meeting at the Knesset on Monday.

“There has never been a more complete failure than Netanyahu’s diplomatic failure in the Iranian arena,” he said.

The deal also puts Netanyahu at odds with Trump, particularly with regard to Lebanon.

Tehran had linked reaching a Memorandum of Understanding with Washington with Israeli activity in Lebanon, warning that it would retaliate for any Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut.

On Sunday, Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut in response to an attack on Israel, prompting Iran to vow retaliation and drawing a sharp rebuke from Trump, who said the strikes had “delayed the signing by a few hours.”

“Why did Bibi have to do a f–cking attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that,” Trump told Axios Sunday.