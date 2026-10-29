Mindful Ramblings: On Veterans Day, let’s honor all who’ve served

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

As we approach Veterans Day this coming Nov. 11, I can recall growing up in the 1960s and ‘70s, when my father spoke about his military service during World War II. Born in 1925, he enlisted in the Coast Guard after he turned 18 in June of 1943, following the example of his older brother, Sidney, who’d signed up for the Army and would eventually rise to the rank of Captain as an artillery officer.

An oceangoing service was an odd choice for a skinny teenager prone to seasickness, but someone had told my dad that the site of Coast Guard basic training boasted relative proximity to the Bronx. Young Jack David Adler figured that offered at least the vague promise of easier home leave, so the decision was made – queasiness be damned.

The Coast Guard motto is Semper Paratus (“Always Ready”) and though my father wasn’t one to trumpet Latin phrases around our household, he was proud of his two years as a Coast Guard signalman. Sometimes he’d spontaneously pantomime wielding his two semaphore flags, one in each hand, spelling out individual letters of the alphabet as if numbers on an imaginary clock.

I was bemused at these periodic displays, but I couldn’t help admiring his delight in sharing what I regarded, at best, as an arcane skill. It demonstrated a commitment to a task that, like so many others, was a modest yet vital component amid a far larger sphere of imperatives.

My father served on an LST – a Landing Ship, Tank – a lumbering (they were dubbed “Large, Slow Targets”), amphibious 328-foot-long flat-bottomed vessel that carried battle tanks, landing craft, support vehicles, and a vast array of associated hardware and supplies. They could travel right up to a beach, swing open their massive clamshell bow doors, and disgorge troops and equipment directly onto the beachhead.

His ship participated in operations in the European Theater, though for whatever reason I don’t remember my father talking about specific assignments, or whether he and his shipmates ever came under enemy fire. It was enough that he did his part, as so many other men and women did all those years ago. My mother’s older brother, Henry, served in the Navy, and various other relatives did stints in the military, whether in wartime or peacetime.

I was born too late to be subject to mandatory service. When the draft officially ended in January of 1973, I was a sophomore in high school pointing myself toward college. The Vietnam War was winding down, and while men my age were still required to fill out registration cards, the prospect of ever being called up seemed beyond remote.

We’d transitioned to an all-volunteer military, which raised its own questions of diversity — racially, in economic strata, and so on. Would a vision of egalitarian service become more than a hope?

Arriving as a freshman at the University of Rochester in the fall of 1975, I was struck by the sight of fellow students strolling the campus in khaki uniforms. Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. — NROTC in the typical vernacular — was quite active then. And no wonder: The Navy would put you through school, and in return you’d graduate as an Ensign (or if in the Marines, a Second Lieutenant) and commit to eight years of active and ready-reserve service. Considering the cost of tuition plus room and board at a private university, it was a pretty good deal.

I never for one second considered such a pathway. Though I had only a vague notion of what I’d do post-graduation (journalism, maybe?), a naval career was as alien a choice as I could possibly conceive. Much as I admired my father for his wartime service thirty-some-odd years earlier, I would not follow his example.

Which brings me to the present day. I have paid occasional visits to the Fort Knox area, at least once hearing (and feeling) the low rumble of M1 Abrams tanks participating in live-fire exercises. Armor no longer defines this place, but it is still a place for soldiering, principally in its summertime role as the U.S. Army Cadet Command training ROTC candidates.

Some of those officers-to-be are Jewish, (and this past summer may have encountered visiting Rabbi Aaron Garber, an Army Major, leading Shabbat services on post). One day those Jewish officers will themselves be veterans, who, as my father did eight decades ago, exchanged a measure of their youth for the responsibility of service.

So on this Veterans Day, take a few moments to consider what it meant (and still means) to participate in defense of this country of ours. Whether Jewish or Gentile, whatever age, sex, race, color or belief system — testifying to acts of faith and dedication both timely and timeless, in fullest gratitude.

Andrew Adler is Managing Editor of Community.