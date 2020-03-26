Marx to teach pre-Passover class Sunday

One of Israel’s leading rabbis, who recently spent two weeks in Louisville as a scholar-in-residence, will teach a remote class from the Jewish state this Sunday.

Rabbi Dalia Marx’s class, titled “The Four Children: Biblically, Rabbinically & Graphically,” based on the classic Passover hagadah parable, The Four Sons,

can be screened at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live or Zoom.

A tenth-generation Jerusalemite, Marx is the Rabbi Aaron Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Jerusalem, and leading voice for the Reform movement.

In February, she served as scholar-in-residence to The Temple and Temple Shalom over a two-week-period.

To stream the class on Facebook go to

https://www.facebook.com/events/2851046618456487/.

To join the class on Zoom, link to

https://zoom.us/j/541579570, or call 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 541 579 570.