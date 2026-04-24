Louisville’s Jewish Learning Experience will offer an array of new opportunities for its upcoming 2026-2027 school year 

By Jessie Gindea

The launch of the Jewish Learning Experience, starting in August 2026, is a moment of deep excitement and possibility for the Louisville Jewish community, an opportunity to build on a strong and meaningful legacy while deepening Hebrew school as a space of joy, belonging, and meaningful Jewish growth. As a Jewish educator with more than a decade of experience across Jewish Day Schools, Hebrew schools, Jewish overnight and day camps, Israel and study abroad programs, Federations, and start-up non-profits, I feel honored and energized to continue building on the beautiful foundation of LBSY while imagining what is possible next. Through close partnership with families and educators, and a focus on thoughtful, engaging learning environments, this work is rooted in connection, collaboration, and a shared commitment to creating Jewish educational experiences that spark curiosity and nurture a lasting love of learning in learners of all ages.

At JLE, we are building a space where every child, parent, and educator feels a true sense of belonging and a sense of genuine excitement to come together for each session. Learning is both serious and joyful, rooted in embodied and experiential practices that invite students to explore, question, and meaningfully engage with their Jewish identities. Through creativity, community building, and deep engagement, our students come to understand that their unique spark is essential to the unfolding story of the Jewish people, and that Jewish wisdom is always accessible to them. We focus on building Jewish literacy not as memorization, but as developing the knowledge, skills, and confidence to actively participate in Jewish life today. Children are invited to ask questions, explore ideas deeply, and express themselves through art, movement, music, building, and play in ways that honor how they naturally learn. In this space, students come to see their voices as meaningful and strong, and to recognize their ability to make a difference in their community and in the world, exactly as they are.

As I step into this next chapter with the Louisville Jewish community, I feel a deep sense of excitement, gratitude, and anticipation for all that we will build and learn together. It has been a joy getting to know this community, and I am already looking forward to the beautiful learning, connection, and growth that lie ahead. If you would like to connect one on one, I would love that opportunity. I have especially enjoyed discovering Louisville through its wonderful coffee shops, and would be glad to meet over coffee or simply find time to talk. Please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] so we can set up a time to connect. I am eager to learn more about your family, your hopes, and your goals, and I cannot wait for all that is still to come.

Jessie Gindea is Executive Director of Jewish Learning Experience.

New Opportunities

As another beautiful year of learning at LBSY ends, we want to make sure that parents know what to expect next.

For the school year of 2026-2027, we are so excited to dive into some exciting new opportunities, including but not limited to:

A refreshed and deepened approach to Jewish learning that helps students meaningfully engage with the Jewish calendar, Hebrew literacy, Torah, prayer, Jewish identity, and critical thinking, while strengthening their personal and communal connection to Judaism, building on the strong foundation already established at LBSY.

A strengthened Bar and Bat Mitzvah pathway that centers identity formation and is designed as a cohort experience that includes meaningful connections with peers in Louisville and with students in our Partnership cities in Israel’s Western Galilee, engaging in shared learning and communication throughout the year.

An expanded 8th grade experience, culminating in an immersive trip to Israel, designed to deepen connection to Israel through travel, learning, exploration, volunteering, relationship building, and community engagement.

A new 9th–12th grade learning opportunity that brings teens together for advanced Jewish study, identity exploration, and leadership development, with the added possibility of earning college credit through structured coursework.

A deepened leadership track for teens wanting to engage in the work of a Madrich, a counselor, in the classrooms for younger students.

Weekly parent learning during the first hour of Hebrew School on Sundays, featuring rotating clergy and educators, creating space for adults to learn, reflect, and grow alongside their children.

A deep commitment to ongoing professional development for educators, ensuring teachers are continuously supported, trained, and inspired in best practices in Jewish education and experiential learning.

Intentional collaboration with existing teen programs such as BBYO and other local teen connect opportunities, helping students build broader social networks and strengthen friendships within the Louisville Jewish teen community.

Important Updates

As we look ahead to the 2026–2027 school year, we are excited to share important updates about scheduling, registration, and program structure. Below you will find key information about where programs will take place, when sessions will be held, and how to complete registration for the year ahead.

Registration for the 2026–2027 school year: Mid to late May. In the meantime, families are warmly invited to complete a pre-registration form using the link below to help us plan thoughtfully and ensure every child is placed in the best possible learning experience for them.

Tuition for the 2026–2027 school year: currently being finalized and is expected to remain similar to last year, with a modest increase anticipated. Need-based scholarships and financial aid will be available to support any family for whom cost is a concern.

Schedule: 3rd through 8th grade students will meet on Wednesdays from 4:30–6:30 p.m., while K through 8th grade will gather on Sundays from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. In addition, students will have optional opportunities to extend their learning and connection with our ShinShinim through Club J on Thursdays from 4–5:30 p.m., as well as targeted Hebrew support sessions on Tuesdays from 4–5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: JLE will take place at the Camp J building, with weekly programming designed to meet the developmental and learning needs of each age group.