Louisville JCRC on the events in Minneapolis

Our hearts are with the Minneapolis community. In solidarity, we share the words of Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks.

“The Hebrew Bible contains the great command, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself, and this has often been taken as the basis of biblical morality. But it is not: it is only part of it. The Jewish sages noted that on only one occasion does the Hebrew Bible command us to love our neighbor, but in thirty-seven places it commands us to love the stranger, because we were strangers in the land of Egypt.

Our neighbor is one we love because they are like ourselves.

The stranger is one we are taught to love precisely because they are not like ourselves. There is only one reply strong enough to answer the question: Why should I not hate the stranger? Because the stranger is me.”

Oseh shalom bimromav, hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu v’al kol Yisrael, v’imru: Amen.

“May the One who makes peace in the high heavens, make peace for us, for all Israel, and for all who dwell on earth.

Amen.”