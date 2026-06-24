Letter to our community regarding Pride

For more than 20 years, JCL has proudly supported and participated in the annual Kentuckiana Pride Parade. We have marched openly as Jews in celebration of and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights—both within the Jewish community and across the broader Louisville community. Our participation reflects deeply held Jewish values that call upon us to pursue justice, dignity, and equality for all people

However, in recent weeks, events surrounding this year’s Pride Festival have caused deep concern and pain within our community.

As many of you know, the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation had initially included Israeli-born DJ Eliad Cohen to perform in this year’s lineup. Unfortunately, Cohen’s nationality as an Israeli was met with a wave of online backlash, escalating protests, threats and mounting pressure, which ultimately forced him to withdraw. This situation reflects a troubling and increasingly familiar pattern: artists, academics, and public figures with ties to Israel—or, at times, simply Jewish identity—are singled out, excluded, or pressured out of participation in public spaces. Let us be clear: this was not a debate about specific Israeli policies or political leadership. Rather, it became a broader rejection of an individual based on identity and place of birth. For many Jewish Louisvillians—especially those who identify as LGBTQIA+—this moment has been particularly difficult. It has conveyed the message that they must choose between core parts of their identity: their connection to Israel and their commitment to LGBTQIA+ belonging. That is a choice no one should ever be asked to make. When Israelis, or Jews with connections to Israel or Zionism, are categorically excluded from participation in unrelated cultural or civic events, it deeply undermines the principles of inclusion and pluralism that spaces like Pride are meant to uphold.

Throughout this process, we maintained ongoing and constructive dialogue with the leadership of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation, including Board President Tim Weyrauch. We were troubled to learn that Pride organizers and participants themselves faced harassment, intimidation, and threats—behavior that stands in stark contrast to the values of respect and inclusion we all seek to uphold.

We also became aware of external demands placed on Pride leadership that sought not only to influence programming decisions but to redefine the boundaries of who is welcome in these spaces. We strongly encouraged Pride leadership not to capitulate to pressures that would compromise their commitment to inclusivity.

After careful consideration, we made the deliberate decision to march in this year’s Pride Parade. Alongside partners from The Temple, Jewish Family & Career Services, and Adath Jeshurun Preschool, we walked proudly and visibly as Jews committed to LGBTQIA+ equality. Before coming to this choice, we were assured by Pride leadership that our participation was welcomed and that their commitment to safety and inclusion remained steadfast. We also walked with members of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation. In talking with them, we learned that several have worked this event for years, but this was the first time they walked themselves.

We chose to show up—not in spite of the moment, but because of it. Pride has always been about inclusion, visibility, and solidarity and we refused to allow voices of exclusion to define the day or diminish our commitment to these shared values. At the same time, in addition to those voices loudly calling for Cohen’s removal, we cannot ignore the silence that has followed Cohen’s withdrawal. Silence in moments like this can feel like acquiescence and raises difficult questions about how “inclusion” is being defined—and who may be left outside of it. Several of the Pride board members shared that they were also frustrated that others did not speak up when the outcry against Cohen and KPF began, but they were thrilled to walk arm in arm with the Jewish community and participate in their first Shabbat lead by Rabbi Matt Derrenbacher on a downtown street as we waited to walk.

This has been a painful episode, and one that reflects broader challenges being felt across many communities today. Yet, we remain committed to moving forward constructively. We have committed to meeting with Pride leadership to work together and to strengthen relationships between the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities. These relationships matter deeply, and we know this group of leaders share a mutual respect, understanding, and a genuine commitment to inclusion for all.

As we reflect on this moment, we reaffirm who we are: proudly Jewish, proudly connected to the people of Israel, and deeply committed to building a community that is truly inclusive. We will continue to show up—with openness, with resolve, and with a belief that our shared values are stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.