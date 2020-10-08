JCC kicks off construction of future center, campus with ceremony today

The Jewish Community Center will break ground today on its new $42.5 million campus during a ceremony on Dutchmans Lane.

Community will cover the groundbreaking live and report developments as they become available.

More than 100 people will livestream the event, which begins at 11 a.m. at the construction site, marking the start of work on the future hub for Jewish life in Louisville.

The new 107,000-square-foot center, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, will include an indoor family aquatics center, health and wellness center and an expanded early learning childhood center.

While the groundbreaking is happening today, the project has been underway for over two years, including “charettes” (planning sessions) to garner community ideas for the project, the design phase and the capital campaign, which surpassed its $40-million goal during the “leadership phase of giving” alone. A second giving phase for the public is now happening.