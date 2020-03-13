JCC closes for one week in response to Coronavirus outbreak

Jewish Louisville took one of its biggest hits since the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic when the Jewish Community Center announced Friday that it would close its Dutchmans Lane facility from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22.

“It is no doubt that our Jewish Community will be challenged,” said a letter to the community announcing the closure. “We have prioritized the health and well-being of individuals within our JCC extended family and are stepping up to do our part to slow the pace of communal spread.”

JCC leaders will reevaluate the status of the shutdown on March 20.

“The Jewish Federation continues to be a critical resource,” the letter said. “We are here to meet the needs of those who have always depended on us – and we are here to meet the needs of those who might not have needed us until now.”

The closure came a day after the Jewish Family & Career Services (JFCS) announced that it would move to remote work from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20., though its staff would provide telephone and video conferencing options to its clients “whenever possible,” according to the agency’s announcement.

JFCS also will continue to provide homecare and transportation services, and it is preparing care packages for the most vulnerable clients of the Meyer Food Pantry.

Elsewhere in the community, Adath Jeshurun postponed the AJ Music Festival for the first time in its near 50-year history. More than 300 people had already purchased tickets. The congregation said it will reschedule the event.

Jewish Louisville is being hard hit by the outbreak. Worship services, fundraisers and senior outings are being canceled, In-person meetings are going virtual, rest homes are limiting visitors (clergy including) and people are changing lifetime habits to meet the viral threat.

At Herman Meyer & Son Funeral Home, guests are being asked not to hug or shake hands with mourners.