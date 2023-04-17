fbpx

Images: Kids rule as the Trager Family JCC celebrates its 1st birthday

On Sunday, April 16, the Trager Family JCC kicked off a week-long celebration of its 1st birthday. Not surprisingly, there were plenty of kids (and almost as many cupcakes) on hand to help mark the occasion. Some highlights:

(All photos by Andrew Adler)

Tal Rutenberg and her five-year-old daughter, Shahaf, enjoy an interlude at the PJ Library.

 

Harrison Hyden with his four-year-old balloon-laden daughter, Ella.

Rose Flowers applies her face-painting artistry to 11-year-old Fay Davidson.

A TV camera crew doing interviews in the Weisberg Family Lobby.

