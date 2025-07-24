Honing the art of personal recollection, one story at a time

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

Staring into an abyss of profound and protracted loss – her 50-year-old husband’s diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease — Donna Brown Benton made a pivotal decision: She would not give into despair.

“I knew if I were going to get through this, and if I wanted to support Doug and our daughters through this, I had to achieve a better headspace,” she wrote in her memoir Illuminating the Alzheimer’s Path, Living in the Light While Walking through the Darkness of Dementia, which she honed during a writing workshop at the Trager Family JCC. “I had to let go of how I was expecting our lives would unfold.”

“Doug” was Douglas Benton, whom she’d married 19 years earlier when they both lived in Cincinnati. He was a tall (six-foot-three), handsome fellow, meticulous in his habits and dedicated to renovating the century-old house they’d bought after moving to Louisville for job reasons (“She’s the inspiration and I’m the perspiration,” he often quipped).

It was a partnership grounded in love, respect and perhaps most of all, patience. That patience faced its severest test during the 16 years after Doug Benton’s initial diagnosis, a gradual, unrelenting withdrawal into self that Nancy Reagan – referring to her husband and ex-president Ronald Reagan — once termed “the long, long goodbye.”

That extended farewell reached its conclusion on Sept. 2, 2014, when Doug passed away in the home the couple had occupied for so many years. Donna had been determined not to institutionalize her husband, despite the myriad challenges of caring for him while she pursued her career as a secondary-school teacher. Indeed, when it became necessary for Doug to transition to a hospital-type bed, Donna insisted on buying a costly queen-sized hospital bed so the two of them could continue to sleep as they always had: together.

All this and much more is chronicled in her 176-page memoir – an amalgam of narrative recollections, spiritual declarations and what might be described as testimonials of enduring affection. Some go on at length. Others express themselves in a mere paragraph or two. All told, it’s a layered, highly personal chronicle of how a relationship endures while subjected to extraordinary stress — teased out across a long table inside the Barbara Brick Reading Room on the second floor of the Trager Family JCC.

There the point man is a workshop facilitator Jeffrey Levy, whose job is to encourage, critique, edit his students’ work as he guides them along the byways of autobiographical remembrance.

“I see an immense potential for people formalizing the ways they might share stories with their kids or grandkids or friends,” Levy said following a recent session, “or if they have a larger aspiration, like Donna.”

Potential is important, but so is the associated process. The first “comes pretty naturally,” Levy said, “but to keep track of it, compile and edit — that’s a whole other level of involvement.”

Levy recalls one of his former students, the beloved 98-year-old Delores Levy. “She was a great talker, but said, ‘I’m not going to write anything down.’”

Modern tools have streamlined the task of transforming ideas into narrative testimony. “I tell people that you can do it by recording,” Levy said. “My father did a whole lot just by talking, and then getting someone to transcribe it. With technology it’s pretty easy.”

Easy, perhaps, but summoning the past can also prove emotionally wrenching — as it was when Donna Benton began her journey of recollection, organizing the building blocks of her late husband’s early-onset Alzheimer’s. Today, years later, the anguish remains raw and potent.

“Watch me cry,” she said as a recent interview commenced. “It’s still very painful.”

How could it be anything else?

“I was taking care of him full time and working full time,” she recalled. “And we had two teenage daughters, 13 and 16, living in a house that was 120 years old that we were renovating.”

It was an imperative of forced rethinking, a consideration of what it meant when a relationship — which had been grounded in stability and sureness — became an exemplar of imbalance and uncertainty. Alzheimer’s was a scary, disruptive cipher.

“I knew nothing,” Donna Benton acknowledged. “I was clueless. I didn’t know how to pronounce it. I’d never been around anyone who had it. It was on-the-job training.”

Benton compared her evolving mindset to Joseph Campbell’s celebrated myth-construct in The Hero with a Thousand Faces:

A hero ventures forth from the world of common day into a region of supernatural wonder: Fabulous forces are there encountered and a decisive victory is won: The hero comes back from this mysterious adventure with the power to bestow boons on his fellow man.

“You take what you learned on the journey and bring it back,” Benton said, with the accompanying challenge of “how do you make meaning out of turning pain into passion?”

Her methodology wove together elements that might appear unrelated but were in fact intrinsically linked. Instead of journaling on a regular basis, she often chose decidedly informal means of expression — scribbling notes on a napkin, for instance. Her husband kept what she calls “a book of blessings,” and Benton often found herself writing her own “intentions.”

“I really believe I was called to do this,” she said. “I talk about learning that you don’t have just one purpose in life. I feel I was called to help other people. The other thing I wanted to change was the way we view Alzheimer’s in our society — the way we talk about (those who are afflicted), and the way we don’t take care of them.”

It was one thing to kick around the idea of writing about the disease and her husband, but quite another to translate ideas into action.

“I finally was like, ‘Donna, you have got to get serious, because either you’re going to do this or you’re not,’” she said.

The tipping point arrived not long after she became a member of the Trager Family JCC. Water aerobics classes were the original hook but scanning an events calendar, “I saw there was a memoir-writing class — the next one was on my birthday. I didn’t want to go to a class on my birthday — and then I said, ‘Donna, this is a gift from the universe to you — get your tail to that class!’ So, I came. That was the beginning.”

Levy’s class “did two things for me,” Benton said. “It gave me discipline, because every week we were invited to bring something we’d written — and nobody else would bring anything. I thought, ‘Donna, what better gift could you have than a coach, and people to react to what you’re writing?’ Because this is my audience, this age-group of people.”

Before long the pattern was set. “Every week I made myself write a story,” she said. Then I’d go home and make corrections, and before I forgot them, I’d write another story. It was a very big discipline, but it was invaluable. Once I had the structure, I felt accountable to myself.”

“One of the things, at least in creative writing, is ‘kill your darlings.’” Levy said of the imperative to ruthlessly self-edit. “Can everybody do that? I don’t know. Maybe everybody does at some point in their lives. But the more you hold yourself to that, the better you get.”