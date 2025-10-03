Hamas says it’s ready to release all Israeli hostages but does not offer clear ‘yes’ to Trump’s plan

By Philissa Cramer

(JTA) — Hamas says it is prepared to release all Israeli hostages to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

The group made the offer in its response to a proposal made on Monday by President Donald Trump and agreed to by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is not clear whether Hamas’ position will satisfy Trump, who warned the group earlier in the day that it had until Sunday at 6 p.m. to accept his proposal. If it does not, he wrote on Truth Social, “All HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

In its statement, posted online on Friday night, Hamas says it is prepared to hand control of Gaza, where it has battled Israel since it attacked Israel from the strip on Oct. 7, 2023, over to a “Palestinian body of independents (technocrats).” It says it is ready to discuss other elements of Trump’s plan but not yet to agree to them — and it is demanding a seat at the table as they are negotiated.

“As for the other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, this is linked to a comprehensive national position and based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and it will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework of which Hamas will be a part and to which it will contribute with full responsibility,” the group said in a statement posted online on Friday night.

Trump and Netanyahu emphasized in their comments on Monday that there could be no role for Hamas in Gaza’s future. Trump said that he personally would helm a “Board of Peace” to transition Gaza to a postwar governance structure, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at his side — hardly Palestinian technocrats. And Hamas’ statement does not address a key demand reportedly inserted by Netanyahu, that Hamas disarm entirely.

Still, the statement offers hope of freedom for the 48 Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza, all but one taken on Oct. 7, of whom up to 20 are thought to remain alive.

The hostages have been a centerpiece of advocacy by Israelis and Jews around the world, and the vast majority of Israelis favor a deal to end the Gaza war and return all of the hostages. Under Trump’s proposal, all would be released within 72 hours of a deal accepted by all sides; hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners would also go free from Israeli jails.

Hamas’ statement agreed to that timeline “provided that the field conditions for the exchange process are secured” — seemingly a demand that fighting end in Gaza City, where Israel is waging renewed operations and some hostages have been moved.