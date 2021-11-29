Goldberg takes up new position at Federation; JCRC job open

By Community Staff

Matt Goldberg is leaving the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), but he won’t be going far.

Goldberg, who has served as JCRC director for 11 years is moving into a new position at the Federation: director of individual giving – a position that will keep him busy with the Annual Campaign full-time.

“I’ll be doing a lot more in-depth work with the donors, more stewardship, really getting to know our constituents,” Goldberg said, “a lot more meetings, a lot more discussions with our donors, and solicitations, of course.”

In his previous role, Goldberg split his time with the Annual Campaign and JCRC.

There is no timetable for hiring a new JCRC director, but the Federation has begun advertising the position and Goldberg, who will stay on until the position is filled, said he will help with the transition. He is excited about his new challenge.

“Matt’s new role will help us deepen and continue to connect with donors in new ways,” said Stacy Gordon-Funk, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & Chief Development Officer of the Jewish Federation of Louisville.

The two jobs are not dissimilar, Goldberg said. “I’ll still continue to advocate for all things in our community, it will just be furthering the conversation and relationships with our donors.”

The transition affords the Federation a chance to redefine the JCRC position, a healthy process since the job and the world are constantly changing.

For instance, when Goldberg started the job 11 years ago, there was heavy emphasis on Israel advocacy. There still is, but more attention is now given to domestic issues and working with partner organizations.

“This job needs to be renewed and refreshed every few years,” he said. “The issues change, the tactics change. So,the person who takes over JCRC will do some of what I was doing but will do some things differently and work on different topics. It has been a pleasure for me to have worked in partnership with hundreds of volunteers over the years and I’m excited to see the great work continue.”

“The work of the JCRC is a cornerstone of our Federation and we look forward to building upon the committee’s work in a new and ever-changing environment with JCRC chair, Beth Salomon, and the committee,” Gordon-Funk shared.

Want to apply?

Those interested in the JCRC position can read the ad at jewishjobs.com or contact Sara Klein Wagner at swagner@jewishlouisville.org.