Gold, Silver, and Lifelong Connections: Team Kentucky’s 2025 JCC Maccabi Games Experience

By Abigail Goldberg

Teen Director

The 2025 JCC Maccabi Games in Tucson, and the 2025 JCC Maccabi Campus Games in Pittsburgh showcased the incredible talent, sportsmanship, and camaraderie of Jewish youth from across North America and around the world. This year, Team Kentucky — fueled by the Trager Family JCC — was proud to send a strong contingent of eight athletes from Louisville and Lexington, many of whom returned home with medals and unforgettable experiences.

The JCC Maccabi Games in Tucson brought together 850 young Jewish athletes, ages 13–17, for a week-long celebration of sports, culture, and Jewish identity. Participants competed in a wide variety of sports, including tennis, soccer, basketball, golf, swimming, and flag football, all while forming friendships that will follow them after the Games. Team Kentucky athletes made an impressive mark, demonstrating skill, perseverance, and commitment to teamwork.

One of the standout moments of the Games came on the golf course, where 13-year-old Clay Fennel displayed remarkable composure and skill. Competing in the Thursday Golf Tournament Shamble, Clay navigated the challenging Tucson course with precision, ultimately earning the gold medal alongside his teammate from Toronto.

On the tennis courts, Natalie Scaiewicz continued Team Kentucky’s strong showing. Competing in singles, and mixed doubles, Natalie showcased both athletic strength and strategic teamwork, leading (with her partner, Ben from Indianapolis, to the gold medal in mixed doubles. Her performance exemplified the spirit of the JCC Maccabi Games: a blend of competitive excellence, mutual respect, and joy in the game. Natalie shared that she had the opportunity to “meet a bunch of other Jewish athletes and it allowed me to grow as a tennis player with players from across the country with the same interests as me.”

Team sports also highlighted Team Kentucky’s presence at the Games. In flag football, Owen Yoffe and his teammates faced fierce competition from across North America. Representing a mixed roster of athletes from Dallas, Kansas City, San Jose, and Vancouver, Owen’s team fought hard throughout the tournament. Their determination led them to the championship game, ultimately succumbing to the powerhouse of Montreal’s Flag team, leaving Owen and his team to take home the silver medal. It was testament to the strength of collaboration and teamwork that define the JCC Maccabi experience — not just about individual success, but about building connections across communities and celebrating shared Jewish identity.

Louisville families also experienced the personal connections that make the JCC Maccabi Games so special. Joann Grabush, whose son, Ethan competed on a mixed baseball team, shared that one of the most meaningful parts of the Games this year was reconnecting with distant cousins she hadn’t seen in years. Being on a mixed team brought together family from different cities and seeing them connect on the field and off was truly special.

Lexington’s Arly Weinstein, participating in her third consecutive Maccabi Games, returned home from Tucson with a bronze medal in soccer. Building on friendships from last year, she felt a deeper connection to her teammates and a stronger sense of camaraderie on and off the field. Her experience demonstrates how returning athletes benefit from both skill development and long-lasting relationships that extend beyond the Games. Arly shared “JCC Maccabi is my favorite part of the summer, the Jewish community, the new and old friends, and much more make JCC Maccabi something I wish I could do for the rest of my life”

In Pittsburgh, nearly 2,000 Jewish athletes came together to participate in a week of intensive sport competitions and Jewish cultural activities. The Campus Games offer a unique experience for high school athletes, blending competition with a unique experience in dorm & college life, service opportunities, and social programming.

Team Kentucky was proud to support Louisville athlete Oliver Wells in the Games. He emerged as a phenomenal standout. Over the course of the week-long track meet, Oliver earned an astonishing 14 gold medals, competing against athletes from Great Britain, Delaware, Dallas, and many other cities across the continent. Track commissioners encouraged participants to try new events, prompting Oliver to compete in the high jump for the first time. Literally rising to the challenge, he clinched a gold medal for his age bracket, outperforming eight other athletes in the event. Oliver’s achievements highlighted both his versatility and the JCC Maccabi Games’ emphasis on encouraging young athletes to push beyond their comfort zones. Both the Tucson and Pittsburgh Games serve as reminders of the unique role that JCC Maccabi Games play in shaping the next generation of Jewish leaders. Athletes return home not just with medals, but with friendships, confidence, and a strengthened sense of Jewish identity. Coaches, families, and community members celebrate alongside the athletes, recognizing the dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship that define every participant’s experience.

Beyond medals, the Games offer an opportunity for young Jewish athletes to build lifelong connections. Whether cheering on teammates, sharing meals with friends from across the continent, or participating in a JCC Cares service project, athletes experience the richness of Jewish culture in ways that are both fun and meaningful. The friendships and networks formed during these events often extend far beyond the fields, courts, and courses, creating bonds that strengthen Jewish communities in cities like Louisville, Lexington, and beyond.

The 2025 JCC Maccabi Games and Campus Games highlight the vital role of community support in nurturing young athletes, with local JCCs, parents, coaches, and volunteers contributing to their preparation and success. Team Kentucky is thankful to the host communities of Tucson and Pittsburgh for welcoming our athletes and athletes from across the world, for competition and Jewish community.

Team Kentucky is already looking forward to 2026, when the JCC Maccabi Games will be held in Toronto. If you are interested in participating, please reach out to Abigail Goldberg, agoldberg@jewishlouisville.org, for more information.

Support for the 2025 JCC Maccabi Games comes from the Joe Bliss Youth Services Fund; the Robert & Betty Levy Bronner Youth, Arts & Jewish Experience Fund; the Mary Lee & Stanley Fischer Youth Activities Fund; the Charles & Sarah O’Koon Youth Fund; the Samuel A. Glaubinger Youth Fund; the Gail Cassen Schwartz Youth Sports & Wellness Fund; the Edith Shirley & Albert Spivak Sports Scholarship Fund; and the Morris Morguelan Youth Maccabi Games Fund.