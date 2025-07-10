Four area teens honored with 2025 JCL Awards

By Andrew Adler

Each year the Jewish Community of Louisville Award honors area teens who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership. Below are profiles of this year’s recipients: Noa Yussman, Sarah Rothballer, Natalie Scaiewicz, and Levi Gladstein, who were recognized during JCL’s Annual Meeting June 23, 2025 at the Trager Family JCC.

The Joseph Fink BBYO Community Service Scholarship

Joe Fink was passionate about the Jewish Community Center’s Senior High program and served as a two-term president of B’nai B’rith Louisville Lodge No. 14. He was a member of the District Board of Governors for B’nai B’rith and was named B’nai B’rith Person of the Year. Locally, he served as the B’nai B’rith advisory chair at the JCC and served on the KIO Regional BBYO Board. He was also president of Hillel and was a member of the Jewish Community Center Board. When he died unexpectedly at a young age, his family and friends knew the best way to honor him would be to establish an endowment that would provide a partial-tuition college scholarship for qualifying BBYO members. The Joseph Fink BBYO Community Service Scholarship is presented to a senior who was an active member of their BBYO chapter and has performed a significant amount of community service during high school.

This year’s Joseph Fink BBYO Community Service Scholarship went to Noa Yussman.

There’s an undeniable family connection to Noa Yussman’s Jewish identity — her father, Yonatan Yussman, is Keneseth Israel Congregation’s executive director. But don’t think that’s all there is to Noa’s embrace of Judaism. She is very much in tune with her faith’s emphasis on service.

“It’s giving back to your community,” says this 18-year-old DuPont Manual graduate, who’ll soon be on her way to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. “In high school I was in National Honor Society and things like that, which required you to have community-service hours. But then I kept volunteering for different things, especially through BBYO, where we have a Giving Day.

Friends encouraged Noa to run for a seat on the BBYO board. It proved to be another winning move. “I enjoyed being on the other side of events,” she said, “getting to plan and work with the team.”

She also devoted time to the Kentucky Humane Society, and volunteered with Louisville Grows, which fosters what it calls “green, just and sustainable neighborhoods.”

“We’ve planted trees in lower-income neighborhoods,” she said, adding that “I love working within nature — it makes you feel better, and you get to meet a lot of cool people and work with different organizations.”

Judaism was always close at hand.

“When I was younger, we used to go to synagogue every weekend,” Noa recalled. “Now I can’t as much, but I’ve always been very involved in the Jewish community. I’ve been going to Camp Livingston in Indiana — it’ll be my eighth year now, and I’m working there as a counsellor this summer.

“Camp has really helped my Jewish identity, the same way as BBYO: a place where I can be freely Jewish and be with other Jewish people. My favorite times are Friday (night) Shabbat, when we all come together and do Israeli dancing and sing different songs. I met my best friends there. And when we go to conventions, I get to see them all over again.”

The Tony Levitan Award

Tony Levitan was a tireless community worker who was well known and respected throughout the city. He served as president of B’nai B’rith and was the main propelling force behind the B’nai B’rith Institute for Adult Jewish Education, in addition to serving as treasurer of the YMHA. The Tony Levitan Award is given to outstanding high school senior athletes who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership throughout their participation in team sports and Jewish communal events.

The Tony Levitan Award went to

Sarah Rothballer.

Sarah Rothballer enjoys playing the numbers.

The South Oldham High School senior will soon be a freshman at the University of Kentucky and has already chosen her major: Accounting.

She’s taken four years of business courses at the Arvin Education Center’s University of Louisville Arvin Business Academy, and already has Accounting 100 and 200 in her academic rearview mirror.

Not exactly a conventional teenage pathway. Yet neither was waiting until she was 16 to have her Bat Mitzvah. “My parents are interfaith — my dad isn’t Jewish, but my mom is, and they’re big on letting me and my older brother decide what we want to do. I always kind of knew I was Jewish — we’d go to temple for the high holidays, and I’d say, ‘Okay, I’m Jewish.’

But when I entered high school, I was like, ‘I don’t really know.’ People would say, ‘Oh, you’re Jewish — how is that different from Christianity?’ And I genuinely didn’t know what to tell them. I’d say, ‘Well, I get eight presents (for Hanukkah) and not a ton from Santa.’”

Somehow that didn’t sit too well. So, at age 14, Sarah began studying for her Bat Mitzvah at The Temple, alongside a gaggle of mostly 12-year-olds. “A majority of the teacher assistants were actually my age, and there were some who were younger than me, teaching me. I was very nervous about that because I was like, ‘Wow, they definitely think I’m so late in the game.’”

Her anxieties proved unfounded. “They were super nice and laid back,” she said. “That’s when I grasped onto the whole — that Jewish identity is all about community, where there’s no judgement, and how we’re all made in God’s image.”

Sarah also discovered that “a lot of the TAs were in BBYO, so they took me into that organization and took me to a few events. I became a member and started going to conventions. And while I was studying for my Bat Mitzvah, I also decided to join Rabbi David’s confirmation group — so I was being double Jewish.”

Everything began to click. “Getting confirmed taught me more about what it means to be Jewish: the whole tradition aspect. I met kids from all over Louisville. And once I got confirmed, which was sophomore year, and then sophomore summer when I got Bat Mitzvahed, I just stayed in BBYO.”

At the same time, Sarah was developing the athletic prowess that would help earn her the Tony Levitan Award. She’s been a cheerleader for almost 10 years and is also an accomplished softball player.

Sarah recalls some of her cheerleader coaches “giving me pushback when I asked to take high holidays off.” When they countered by suggesting she “just come for half of practice,” the young Jewish athlete stood her ground. “I said, ‘I misspoke. I wasn’t asking to not come — I’m not coming.’ I found my voice. This is who I am.”

The Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award

Stacy Marks Nisenbaum was active in Louisville BBYO and had a special devotion to Jewish camp, even choosing a career in Jewish communal service serving as the Associate Regional Director of BBYO’s Lone Star Region. To honor her memory, three friends established this camp scholarship to enable youth to attend Beber Camp or a national BBYO convention each year. The Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award is presented to incoming high school juniors or seniors who are leaders in BBYO, strengthening and growing the program, while staying active at school and in the community at large.

The Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award went to Natalie Scaiewicz.

Natalie Scaiewicz is a dedicated BBYO kid. She joined as an eighth grader, spurred on by her older sister. “I’ve been on the board multiple times and led many events,” said Natalie, a 16-year-old rising senior at North Oldham High School. “You start meeting people, and then everyone becomes your friends.”

Her first board position was what she describes as “money organizer” – making merchandise and helping organize fund raising. “Ever since then, I just kept going.”

Earning the Stacy Marks Nisenbaum Award reflects not only good fortune, but focused perseverance. “I’ve been applying for awards ever since I’ve been in BBYO,” she said. “Abigail (Goldberg, who coordinates teen activities for the Jewish Federation of Louisville) has always been, ‘Apply for the award — you’ll get a chance to get money so you can go to conventions!’”

Natalie has also enjoyed spending time with this year’s ShinShinim, Kyla and Eden — “Kyla was actually at my house the other day,” she mentioned with a grin. (Fun factoid: Natalie’s aunt lives in Jerusalem.)

Something of a world traveler herself, Natalie — after a pandemic-restricted Bat Mitzvah — got a gift of visiting Rome, Venice, Paris, Madrid and the city of Marbella on Spain’s southern coast. She’s been to Israel, but only as a young child. Hopefully more memories await her.

The Ellen Faye Garmon Award

The Garmon Award is given annually in memory of Ellen Faye Garmon, a teenager who died in July 1968 in a tragic accident. She was actively involved in Jewish life through BBYO and the Jewish Community Center. The Ellen Faye Garmon Award goes to incoming high school juniors or seniors who demonstrate leadership and are involved in their BBYO chapter and community, working to strengthen and grow both.

The Ellen Fay Garmon Award went to Levi Gladstein.

For Levi Gladstein, it’s all about the team.

A rising senior at Louisville Collegiate School, he is an avid lacrosse player who cut his athletic teeth with St. Matthews Baseball, which he describes as “like a family of my own.”

“I’ve worked at St. Matthews since I was old enough to work,” he said. “I would play a game and then work for three hours right after my game in my full uniform. I’ve built so many connections there with parents who know who I am — and I have no clue who they are.” They may recognize him as the organizing force behind the annual used equipment sales that benefit the league’s scholarship fund, and which channel leftover stock to players who otherwise couldn’t afford the cost of pursuing their sport.

“I think I’m a hard worker in everything I do,” Levi said. “I’m always giving as much effort as I can, no matter what.” He’s something of a gym fanatic — “something I take more seriously than a lot of things. No matter if it’s not going to be a good day, I’m going to do what I need to do, and I’m not going to complain about it.”

Has he always been this driven?

“I definitely have not always been this disciplined,” he said. “It was maybe my sophomore year of high school when I had a big change in myself. I changed a lot physically, which ultimately led to a big change mentally — attacking things in a different way.”

Leadership, once was a vague concept, now is part of Levi’s defining dynamic.

“I want to be the person that steps up,” he said. “But overall, I think there’s room to grow in aspects of being a leader — becoming more self-sufficient, specifically.”

Like many of his friends, Levi spent a good chunk of time preparing for his Bar Mitzvah (a pandemic-constrained ceremony at The Temple). He wasn’t exactly a huge fan of religious school and figured that once he’d passed the today-I-am-a-man threshold, his sense of Jewishness would be left to percolate on the back burner of life.

That changed when he participated in his first Drew Corson basketball tournament at the old Jewish Community Center.

“I love it,” he recalled. “There was an obvious sense of community.” Soon he became active in BBYO. “I told my mom I was going to go to the spring convention, which was in Cincinnati. It was at that convention where I met my closest BBYO friends.” Before he knew it, he’d joined BBYO as a recruiter for Drew Corson.

“I’m going to take a different role this year,” he said, handing off the recruiting gig to “someone who’s left religious school within the last two years, so they’d know more kids.”

College is on Levi’s nearby horizon, and as the son of two University of Michigan alumni, there’s a good chance soon he may have an Ann Arbor address. While attending BBYO convention, he became close friends with several teens from Columbus, Ohio, which prompted a question: How about attending Ohio State?

Nope.

“I can’t morally do it,” he said. “I’m a die-hard Michigan fan.”