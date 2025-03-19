Former hostages decry return to war as Netanyahu says further talks will happen only ‘under fire’

By Philissa Cramer

(JTA) — Former hostages, including some released in recent weeks, were among the tens of thousands of Israelis who took to the streets on Tuesday to protest Israel’s resumption of fighting in Gaza.

“Israel’s decision to return to fighting brings me back to Gaza, to the moments where I heard the sounds of explosions around me and where I feared for my life as I was afraid that the tunnel where I was being held would collapse,” Yarden Bibas said in a social media post ahead of the rally where he appeared in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, holding signs showing the faces of his best friends, David and Ariel Cunio, who remain in captivity.

“My wife and children were kidnapped alive and were brutally murdered in captivity,” Bibas continued. “The military pressure endangers the hostages while an agreement brings them home.”

Noa Argamani, who was rescued by Israeli troops last summer and who did not appear at the rally, also decried the return to fighting in a social media post.

“Two words, and so many emotions inside. Suddenly, out of the silence, all hopes explode in an instant. Two words, but for the hostages inside, they mean explosions and noises that bring back the fear of dying,” she wrote.

To her partner Avinatan Or, who is one of an estimated two dozen hostages who remain alive, she said, “I’m sorry, Avinatan. I’m sorry that for 529 days, you haven’t seen daylight. I’m sorry that you were left behind.”

The posts and protests came after Israeli leaders resumed fighting in Gaza after a two-month ceasefire. They said Hamas had refused to accept their parameters for continuing the pause.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said any further negotiations would happen “under fire,” suggesting that Israel does not plan to pause fighting again. He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for what he said was Trump’s backing for the return to fighting. Trump had put pressure on both Israel and Hamas to agree to the ceasefire deal that began in January, in which 33 hostages, mostly living, were freed.

Netanyahu is facing steep criticism from many Israelis who see his choice to resume fighting as timed to be personally advantageous. The resumption came as he was expected in court for proceedings related to his corruption trial, and as he faced a mass protest — which continued in Jerusalem — against his move to fire the head of Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence service.

The return to war also allowed Netanyahu to shore up his governing coalition. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right politician who heads the Otzma Yehudit party, had exited the government to protest the ceasefire. He has now rejoined.