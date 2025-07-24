Early Learning Center Director Jessica Bush is leaving;   top job goes to Assistant Director Becca Lusignolo 

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

A significant transition is unfolding at the Roth Family Education Center Early Learning Center, where ELC director Jessica Bush is handing over leadership to her current deputy, assistant director Becca Lusignolo. Cassidy Wilbert, an eight-year veteran of the ELC teaching staff, will become the new AD.

The final day of Bush’s tenure is Aug. 1, coinciding with the close of Camp J’s summer session at the Trager Family JCC.

Bush, who came to the Early Learning Center a decade ago as a teacher and later did a stint as assistant director, has overseen the ELC for the past five-plus years. She’ll soon be moving about 105 miles northward to the Cincinnati suburb of Fort Thomas, Ky., where her husband, Evan, grew up.

“We’re actually buying Evan’s childhood home from his dad, who’s ready to downsize,” she explained. The couple’s older child, Jack (an ELC alum) will enroll in a kindergarten located a mere two blocks away. Their 3 ½-year-old daughter, Millie, will attend a nearby preschool.

“She still has two more years before she starts kindergarten, so my original plan was to stay (in Louisville) at least that long,” Bush said. “But you know, plans change, and when your father-in-law offers a house to you, you take it. I mean, we’re paying for it, but not much.”

Mom isn’t quite sure what’s next for her. “I don’t have a job yet, so I am panicking — a little,” she admitted. Meanwhile, how did her kids take the news of their impending relocation?

“Well, Millie is excited,” Bush said. “Jack was not happy. He was already wrapping his mind around that he wasn’t going to have any of his (ELC) friends at his kindergarten, because most of them live over here, and we live in Old Louisville. Then I tried to soft-pitch him about moving to a new city and what an adventure that would be – and it was like, ‘hard no, hard no, hard no.’ So we just stopped talking about it for a few weeks.”

Soon afterward, “we went up there on Father’s Day weekend to see my father-in-law. And while we were at the house, we talked about how cool these rooms are, and what if we lived here, which one would be your room? Then we walked the two blocks to the school and played on the playground. (Jack) said, ‘This is a cool playground,’ and I said, ‘What if this was your school?’ Now he’s very excited.”

Even more enticing, “they have a built-in Gaga pit, and he’s played Gaga here and at Camp J. So he is beyond excited about playing Gaga at school.”

Meanwhile, how does Bush feel about leaving the ELC, a place where she began as a classroom teacher, moved up to be Assistant Director and closed out in the top job?

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” she acknowledged. “My kids have both been here for several years, and I think the hardest part is taking Millie away before she finished up. Jack just graduated and he starts kindergarten in August. It’s a big change anyway, so it felt like a good time to move on. But I’m really excited about Becca assuming the director role, and Cassidy as assistant director. I don’t think I would have felt great about leaving any other way.”

Bush leaves a rich legacy. She navigated the Early Learning Center through the Covid-19 pandemic, shepherding the ELC into its gleaming new facility when the Trager Family JCC’s Roth Family Education Center opened in April of 2022. For many age groups, there’s a waiting list.

“Jessica has been a tremendous leader of the ELC,” said Thomas Wissinger, Vice President of the Jewish Community of Louisville and Executive Director of the Trager Family JCC. “Her passion for early childhood education was palpable, and her commitment to excellence was extraordinary. Hundreds of Louisville’s children and families have benefitted from Jessica’s dedication, establishing an identity rooted in Jewish values during their most formative years.”

Sara Klein Wagner, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC, offered this perspective on Bush’s tenure:

“I remember hearing Jessica at work on her first day exuding a mixture of care, love and positive energy which she carried throughout her years with us,” Wagner said. “Our families, children and teachers have benefited greatly from Jessica’s commitment and leadership. We are excited for our next chapter under Becca’s leadership we know the ELC will continue to thrive.”

Throughout her tenure Bush has encouraged a collaborative dynamic – one she believes will continue to define the ELC.

“I was never much of a dictator,” Bush said, describing herself as “very much a group thinker.”

“Even the lead teachers who’ve been here a long time will tell you, they’ve made decisions along the way, too,” she said. “With Becca, I was the director, but a lot of decisions were made by both of us. I’m sure there are things she’ll want to change, but she’s got a really nice professional development plan for the teachers that spans the next two months, which is huge.”

“We have a curriculum coordinator, Callie Kimberlin, who just started her position in June, something Jessica and I have been talking about for years,” Lusignolo said. “Basically, she goes into the classrooms, does observations of the lead teachers, sees what is working and what needs improvement,” while teachers are free “to ask her questions about best practices in the classroom. That can help out the newer lead teachers who are in their first or second year.”

The ELC is also bringing in what Lusignolo calls “a coach” – psychologist Stephanie Adamkin Delambre.

“She’s a behavioral therapist,” Lusignolo said, “who’s helping us with setting up classrooms in such a way where we anticipate behaviors instead of reacting to the behavior, and to help children who need a little extra help navigating through the classroom’s daily happenings.”

At its core, the Early Learning Center’s guiding philosophy is “child-led,” Lusignolo emphasized.

“We really listen to the children about what they’re interested in and follow their lead,” she said. “For example, with infant classrooms a lot of places have only two teachers, whereas we have three, which gives more individual time with the children. It puts the children first, because that’s who we care about — that’s who we are taking care of every day.”

“Becca has enriched our curriculum, deepened our integration of Jewish culture, and strengthened our professional development programs,” Bush wrote in a farewell letter to ELC families.

“Perhaps just as importantly, she has built relationships founded on respect, trust, and kindness with the children, families (you!), and educators of this community. I have every confidence in Becca’s leadership and her commitment to continuing the ELC’s tradition of excellence, and I am excited about her vision for the future.”

One of those families has seen three children grow up within the Early Learning Center’s warm embrace.

“We started with the ELC when it was in the old building on Dutchmans Lane,” said parent Holly Stewart. “Our oldest has since graduated, so now we have two left: one in JK (ELC-speak for pre-K) and one who is much younger, in the two and three-year-old class.

“The new space is just immaculate, such a haven for young kids,” Stewart added. “It’s been a place for our kids to thrive, and to have exposure to Jewish culture and religion. We’re not Jewish, but we’ve enjoyed getting to learn alongside our kiddos.”

Bush, Stewart said, has been a constant, calming presence.

“What’s lovely is that she knows all the parents by name, so whether it’s Day One or Day 90, she’s going to know who you are. Her office is right by the front door, so every time you walk in or out there’s always at least a glance or a wave. She’s so approachable and personable.”

Joe and Kelsey Doren are the parents of two children on opposite ends of Early Learning Center chronology – four-year-old Oliver (who recently graduated and is now on his way to kindergarten) and 5-month-old Rose.

The ELC “was recommended to us by a friend who had a daughter here when we were looking for places in 2020 at the height of the pandemic,” Joe Doren recalled. “I’m Jewish, so it was also appealing to me to have some young childhood education for my son at that point in time, and now for my daughter.”

Doren praises “the community aspect” of the ELC, mentioning that Oliver “has been in the same classes with some of the same children for each step along the way, which has allowed him to form this great friend group. And we love the teachers and staff that Jessica and Becca have assembled. We’ve used them for babysitting services…and all of that has allowed (Oliver) to feel comfortable and anchor himself to the school,” Doren said.

Additionally, “we have a teacher, Brook McAllister, who’s a repeat teacher of ours who’s now in the infant room with Rose, and that gives us tremendous comfort,” Doren said. “She’s incredibly kind and a great advocate for our daughter.”

As her final days tick by, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find Bush becoming a bit wistful. As a parting thought, she wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me with your little ones. It has been a privilege to be with them on their journeys, watching them grow, learn, and flourish.”