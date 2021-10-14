Demographic survey to start this month

Brandeis University will officially launch its 2021 demographic survey of Jewish Louisville on Monday, Oct. 18.

The survey, which is co-sponsored by Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence (JHFE) and the Jewish Federation of Louisville, is intended to provide a better understanding of the makeup of Jewish Louisville – its size, composition, attitudes, behaviors and needs.

Those whose names are on the representative sample list that Brandies developed will soon receive letters and emails requesting that they complete the survey, followed by phone calls and texts over a period of weeks.

Not everyone in the Jewish community may be asked to participate. The list reflects a representative sample of the community.

The survey is being conducted by the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis, which is partnering with the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center to complete the project.

Participants who receive a call from UNH at 603-397-0660, or an email from the Cohen Center at noreply@qemailserver.com or louisville@brandeis.edu, may be assured that the contacts are legitimate and confidential.

“Their participation is a mitzvah,” JHFE Program Officer Jaime Jorrisch said in a statement. “The more we know about the community, the better organizations can bring meaning and value to its members.”

Survey responses will be confidential, and the findings will be reported only in the aggregate.

Questions about the survey may be sent to Jorrisch at jjorrisch@jewishheritagefund.com.