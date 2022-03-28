April 18, 2022: Date set for opening of Trager Family JCC

It’s official. The Trager Family Jewish Community Center will open its doors to the community on Monday, April 18.

“We look forward to welcoming you in to experience YOUR Trager Family JCC,” according to an official statement. “Our team is excited to share this beautiful new space with you and to continue to build the connections and relationships that have been our tradition for 132 years.”

Below are pertinent details related to the transition from the old JCC to the new, which will take place over the next three weeks:

Closure Week (April 11-17): To ensure a successful transition to the new building, the old JCC will be closed permanently as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. After that, neither building will be accessible for seven days until the Trager Family JCC opens at 5:30 a.m., Monday, April 18. “ We apologize for any inconvenience, but we hope that you will understand as we make final preparations ensuring a successful opening,” the statement said.

To ensure a successful transition to the new building, the old JCC will be closed permanently as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we hope that you will understand as we make final preparations ensuring a successful opening,” the statement said. New access cards: All members will have new access cards for the Trager Family JCC. The cards will be available for pick-up during the closure week (April 11-15) in the lobby of the Trager Family JCC. More details to come on how to do this.

All members will have new access cards for the Trager Family JCC. The cards will be available for pick-up during the closure week (April 11-15) in the lobby of the Trager Family JCC. More details to come on how to do this. New Hours: As of Monday, April 18, the Trager Family JCC hours of operation are: Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

As of Monday, April 18, the Trager Family JCC hours of operation are: Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday: 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Ambassador Tours: Welcome ambassadors will be available for directional guidance and tours during peak hours for the first few weeks.