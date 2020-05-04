Connect with Cards

Help keep our community strong and connected! Make a card with an inspiring message, words of encouragement, or just say hello! Our goal is to have at least 130 cards to give to our seniors on our Meals on Wheels program to let them know they are not alone.

Many seniors live alone, many grieving the loss of a spouse.

Many seniors have limited means of technology, further isolating them.

Assisted Living facilities are not able to let their residents eat meals or gather together. Most residents are stuck in their rooms.

We want our seniors to know that: We are thinking about them! We appreciate them! They are an essential part of our community. We are grateful they choose to build and belong to the J community!



Mail your completed cards in another envelope to this address:

Tara Stone

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Louisville, KY 40205

For questions please contact Tara Stone at tstone@jewishlouisville.org.