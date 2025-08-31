Celebrating the resonance of connection: Louisville hosts P2G’s Council of Communities  

By Amy Fouts

Partnership2Gether Outreach Manager at the Jewish Federation of Louisville

Especially since October 7, conversations about Israel are often viewed through the lens of politics, protests, war, hostages, and uncertainty. And yet, for four days in July when Louisville hosted the Partnership2Gether Western Galilee’s (P2G) Council of Communities, the conversations were filled with connection, resilience, and hope.

P2G, a program of the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), is a network that connects Louisville community members with people in Israel’s Western Galilee — in the Mediterranean coastal city of Akko and via the Matte Asher Regional Council — as well as with Budapest, Hungary, and 16 other U.S. cities. The Western Galilee is characterized by rich diversity and multiculturalism with its Christian, Druze, Jewish, and Muslim populations living side by side. Louisville has been part of P2G since 1997, building meaningful friendships and shared projects across these communities. Each year, the Council of Communities (COC) brings everyone together for the annual meeting — part business, part celebration — offering a chance to learn, discuss programming, vote on the budget, and, most importantly, honor the connections and accomplishments that make the network so special.

As this year’s host city, we had the added privilege of welcoming Israeli and Hungarian visitors prior to the start of the COC. In partnership with The Temple, we hosted a post-Shabbat forum to hear from a panel on Shared Stories, Shared Futures. Participants included JAFI’s Director of Global Partnerships Network, the P2G Western Galilee Director, the Director of Matte Asher Community Center, and the Chief Executive of the Jewish Charity Hospital in Budapest. Members of the panel shared their personal stories, the powerful work they do, what brings them hope, and their vision for the future.

The COC kicked off Sunday, July 20 with a reception, opening remarks, and dinner at the Trager Family JCC. From the moment guests arrived, the Weisberg Family Lobby hummed with energy — laughter, greetings, and the warm buzz of friends reconnecting alongside introductions of first-time participants. Groups gathered in corners and around tables, sharing stories and ideas, all contributing to a palpable sense of community. In total, 65 participants from the U.S., Israel, and Hungary joined the gathering, representing the depth and diversity of our P2G network. Watching it all unfold, Moti Yeger, the P2G Western Galilee Israeli chair, leaned over and said, “This! This is what Partnership is about. Sure, the meetings are important, but this — this connection… this is Partnership.”

From Monday, July 21, through Wednesday, July 23, the COC was alive with panel discussions, presentations, and breakout sessions embracing a wide range of topics. The meetings began with a panel featuring Trent Spoolstra (Louisville’s JCRC Director), Melanie Pell (American Jewish Committee’s Chief Field Operations Officer & Director), and Ruthie Rosenberg (an incoming Indiana University Bloomington freshman from Indianapolis), who led discussions on the “State of Anti-Semitism and Community Relations in the U.S.” Our Israeli guests were particularly engaged in this session, eager to gain a deeper appreciation of the challenges facing American Jewish communities. Additional presentations highlighted programs across five principal areas: Education, Medical, Academic, Young Adults, and Community Engagement. These initiatives open doors for participation in countless ways — from multi-directional delegations linking the U.S., Israel, and Hungary, to book clubs, school partnerships, community development projects, and hands-on volunteer opportunities. During interactive sessions, discussions about programs, and even conversations about the budget, representatives worked closely together and had the chance to truly connect. Over the course of these discussions, special programs were imagined, new initiatives born.

This was truly a VIP COC. Executives and leaders didn’t just present — they were present. They engaged in conversations, answered questions, and made themselves accessible to everyone.

On Sunday night, Pnina Agenyahu, Director of the Global Partnerships Network, shared the intentional and thoughtful work of JAFI, highlighting how each program aims to foster meaningful connections and create lasting impact among their respective communities. She emphasized the care and planning behind every initiative, demonstrating how JAFI’s efforts go beyond logistics to nurture people-to-people relationships across borders.

Monday night, JCL board member Kevin Trager interviewed Matte Asher Mayor Moshe Davidovitch, who recounted his immediate response to protect citizens in the north on October 8th, when he swiftly decided that eight villages—home to 70,000 residents along the northern border—needed to be evacuated, ten days in advance of the Israeli government’s evacuation orders. He also shared plans to help the north recover, focusing on education, the economy, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism, with the goal of repairing damage and promoting growth in the region. When asked, “What can we, here in the U.S., do to help?” Mayor Davidovitch distilled his reply into two words: “Come visit.”

It was also a privilege to hear remarks from Dr. Khetam Hussein, deputy director of the Galilee Medical Center (GMC) in Nahariyya, Israel. Dr. Hussein, a respected infectious disease specialist, is the first female physician from Israel’s Druze community. The Galilee Medical Center reflects the diversity of Israel itself — Jews, Arabs, and Druze collaborating side by side at every level, all working toward a shared mission. In recognition of her pioneering contributions to medicine and Israeli society, she had the honor in 2023 of lighting one of the 12 torches at Israel’s official 75th Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem.

COC guests were treated to an unforgettable night at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. Max Shapira and Kate Latts – respectively, executive chairman and co-president of Heaven Hill Brands — shared their family’s history in retail, bourbon, and Jewish life in Louisville.

Throughout the COC conference, good vibes and connections continued into the night via informal discussions karaoke, comedy and even a roast of Mayor Davidovitch.

Hosting this year’s COC was the perfect opportunity to publicly thank Robert and Lisa Klein for their eight years of dedicated leadership as Louisville’s P2G chairs. During their tenure, Louisville welcomed countless delegations — distillers, chefs, artists, participants in Women Leading a Dialogue, singers, and Bikes and Bourbon — all made richer by their passion for P2G programs. Lisa commented, “We were thrilled to be involved in P2G for as long as and with the intensity for which we participated. We feel fortunate for the relationships and friendships we cultivated and continue to have.” Robert and Lisa recently shared their wish to pass the torch to new leadership, so we’re delighted to announce that Becky Admony is stepping into the role of Louisville P2G chair. Becky received JCL’s Joseph J. Kaplan Young Leadership Award in 2024 and has served as co-chair and chair of the Israeli Street Fair for six years. She has a deep commitment to Israel and brings energy, experience, and heart to this new role. “I want to strengthen our community’s connection with Israel, and being the Chair of the Partnership is a perfect way of doing so,” she said. “We offer many different activities and reach out to a wide scope of age groups, locally and from Israel. I believe that living in Israel for the majority of my life will enhance this ambitious goal.”

None of this would have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of our COC Planning Committee: co-chairs Hila Schurr and Angela Katz, and members Julia Wall, Lisa Klein, Elayne Karrel, Lindsey Palgy and Vicki Sherman Shuster.

Meanwhile, there are multiple paths for you to become involved with P2G. Examples include a Sept. 7 book club discussion of Jonathan Safran Foer’s novel Everything is Illuminated, and most significantly, the P2G Hatikva (Hope) Summit in Israel this coming Oct 26-30, 2025. The Summit will offer ample opportunities to get to know our partners and the communities in the region. Its cost is highly subsidized: $100 for room and board (airfare not included), with options to extend your stay. Space is limited, so if you’re interested in learning more, please contact me at afouts@jewishlouisville.org.

*17 U.S. communities (Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas; Akron, Canton, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; Fort Wayne, Northwest Indiana, Indianapolis, and South Bend, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Omaha, Nebraska; and Peoria and Springfield, Illinois)