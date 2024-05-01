Celebrating Israeli Art and Culture: A Vibrant Festival Experience Coming in May

By Tricia Kling Siegwald

Senior Director of Festivals and Special Events







The past six months in Israel have been unlike any other in its history. But while our hearts are heavy, we also hope for a time when strife gives way to lives rich with peace and promise. In that spirit, and in honor of Israel’s 76th birthday, the Trager Family JCC is celebrating Israel’s vibrant arts and cultural heritage with a nearly three-month deep dive into the expressive soul of this ever-resilient nation.

The Israeli Arts & Culture Festival – running May 15 through Aug. 6 – will showcase a broad array of Israeli theatre, music, film, family activities, visual arts and more. The committee, led by Becky Admony, has carefully curated a festival with something for everyone. “This year, more than ever, it is crucial to join one another and celebrate our identity, and independence as Jews. Of course, not forgetting and remembering the ones that are still being held in captivity and pleading for their freedom. By doing so, we will have a sense of unity, and being part of something big. The festival will include all types of activities, for all ages of groups,” says Admony.

The festival kicks off with a production of Knock Knock, which is written and performed by Israeli Niv Petel. Petel’s emotional one-man show portrays a single mother whose job as an army liaison officer is to knock on the doors of families and deliver the worst possible news to the parents of young children killed during compulsory military service. Her world is turned upside down when the time comes for her only son to wear the army uniform. This heartwarming story blends drama and comedy, evokes an emotionally rich narrative about a family facing the call of war. Ticket-sale proceeds from Knock Knock will be donated to support trauma and relief efforts in the Western Galilee, Israel.

Enjoy the sites of Jerusalem from the comfort of your own home with Israeli Educator and Guide, Muki Jankelowtiz, who will be joining us via Zoom. Jankelowitz, previously Director of Education Services at the Israel JCC Association, will guide us through a virtual exploration of Jerusalem’s iconic landmarks, sacred sites, and hidden gems. Immerse yourself in the rich history and diverse culture of this timeless city.

Music lovers won’t want to miss the Dayan Family Concert which will showcase the best of Israeli music through the generations. Avi, Shuli & Moshe Dayan are professional musicians with deep experience performing around the world. Their show combines Israeli music with photos of the Israeli landscape and descriptions from the Dayans throughout the performance. RSVP is required.

Our Family Festival will be a day filled with fun Israel-related arts & crafts, face painting, a bounce house, a Dead Sea mud station, music, storytelling and more in the Shapira Foundation Auditorium. Israeli artist Moshe Monzon and his wife Goldie will join us for the festival to showcase and sell beautiful Israel created jewelry, tapestries, kippot, mezuzahs and more. If you can’t make the festival, stop by the Trager Family JCC lobby each day through June 5 to see their beautiful creations.

An Israeli-produced film will be a highlight for any film buff. Israeli cinema has gained international acclaim for its compelling storytelling, artistic vision, and exploration of Israel. The festival’s film will be selected soon. Stay tuned to jewishlouisville.org/IsraeliArtsAndCulture for a film announcement.

To complete the full Israel experience of the Arts and Culture Festival, the Trager Family JCC will host a photo exhibit, Israel Through Our Eyes. The community is invited to submit captivating images captured by you, to be selected and shown in this exhibition that will highlight the beauty, diversity, and complexity of Israel and its land.

Entries are open now at jewishlouisville.org/IsraeilArtsAndCulture now. All are invited and encouraged to submit digital photographs. We welcome all photos, from stunning landscapes and architectural wonders to intimate portraits and candid snapshots, or any image that meets the exhibit’s goal of offering a visual perspective of Israel that evokes emotions or sparks curiosity.

Stop by and immerse yourself in these photos while gaining a deeper understanding and appreciation of its people, culture, and heritage.

We’re looking forward to celebrating Israel’s rich culture with you. We hope you’ll join us for one of these many pieces of Israel we can bring to the Louisville community, whether it’s theater, music, film, or photography, the festival promises a rich tapestry of experiences celebrating Israel. Whether it is through laughter, tears, or moments of reflection, the festival reminds us of the power of art to unite, inspire, and transform lives.