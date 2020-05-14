Camp J to stay closed through June 26; virtual camp being planned

Camp J’s on-site summer program is on hold.

In an email to its families Wednesday, Director Mindye Mannel announced that Camp J, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s timetable for reopening the state, will be closed through June 26.

“We are truly heartbroken that we are not able to see our campers in person until at least this time,” Mannel said.

The camp staff hopes to reopen later this summer if the governor’s guidelines permit. In the meantime, it is developing a virtual camp program “to keep our campers engaged.”

Sara Klein Wagner, president & CEO of the Jewish Community of Louisville, said the JCL is committed to bring back live camp as soon as possible.

“We know kids will need to get back together, have that incredible camp experience and grow together,” she said, “but we have to wait until the governor gives us the OK.”

Camp J now joins the Goldman Union Camp Institute (GUCI) Camp Livingston many and other Jewish summer camps across the country that have either closed or postponed their summer programs.

Camp J recently surveyed its families, seeking ideas for alternative programming this summer. Mannel said 41 families responded with feedback that is being used to develop what she called “non-traditional camp.” She said 74 percent of the respondents are interested.

“We are looking at many options,” Mannel said, “but it would be structured with various content similar to a normal camp experience.”

She had already begun interviewing counselors for the summer, but no hires were made. She anticipates some of the applicants working on virtual camp.

More than 1,000 kids had been signed up for Camp J prior to the cancellation.

While Camp J has postponed billing until June 12, Mannel asked families who have already paid in full to consider donating their fees to the JCC. Those who want a refund should contact her at mmannel@jewishlouisville.org.

She also urged families to follow Camp J on Facebook for updates.

“We will let you know more as soon as we can,” Mannel said.

Flagpole Series

While summer camps are closed, the Jewish Community Centers of North America is starting a live program for JCC Camps of North America. The weekly Flagpole series, which meets Wednesdays at 8 p.m., will feature news from JCC Camp community leaders, directors, counselors, campers and alumni. Jewish rock musician Rick Recht will host the series, which can be accessed at Jewish Community Centers of North America Facebook page!.